Sod Poodles Take Fifth in a Row over Missions in Extras

Published on April 26, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Amarillo Sod Poodles News Release







SAN ANTONIO, TX - The Amarillo Sod Poodles (10-11) defeated the San Antonio Missions (5-16), 3-2 in 10 innings, on Sunday afternoon at Nelson Wolff Stadium. The bats came alive late for Amarillo, who were able to do just enough to win another extra-innings contest against San Antonio.

Roman Angelo made his first start of the season, but was unable to go deep into the game, allowing a run over 1.2 innings pitched. The Sod Poodles struggled on offense as well and were held scoreless by three Missions pitchers in the first seven frames.

However, Amarillo's bullpen was terrific in keeping Amarillo within srtiking distance, as Jonatan Bernal and Antonio Menendez held San Antonio scoreless over their combined 4.1 innings pitched.

The Soddies offense finally broke through when Junior Franco stepped in the box in the top of the eighth. Facing right-hander Michael Flynn, Franco unloaded on the first pitch of the at-bat and sent a game-tying home run off the scoreboard in right field for his second long ball of the year.

Southpaw Harry Gustin and right-hander Alfred Morillo were called on by their respective teams to handle the ninth inning, and both pitchers retired the side in order to force extra innings for the second straight game.

A wild pitch from Francis Pena moved Jansel Luis up to third as the runer placed on second base in the top of the 10th during the first plate appearance of the frame, which allowed the Sod Poodles to take their first lead of the game two batters later on Danny Serretti 's sacrifice fly.

Hayden Durke came on for the save in the home 10th, but was unable to do the job as Carson Tucker split the gap in right-center field for a game-tying triple to lead off the inning. Durke bore down with the winning run 90 feet from home, inducing a weak groundout and a strikeout before getting Leandro Cedeno to fly out to the warning track with the bases loaded.

In the 11th, Amarillo navigated making two outs at home to regain the lead

on Ben McLaughlin 's two-out double off the wall in right field. Closer Landon Sims retired the side in the bottom of the inning to extend the Sod Poodles win streak to five games, winning 3-2.

POSTGAME NOTES

JONNY-ON-THE-SPOT: Turning in a strong effort out of the bullpen Sunday was Jonatan Bernal ...he struck out three and faced the minimum in 2.1 innings of relief, matching the longest perfect outing by a Sod Poodle this season, most recently achieved by Antonio Menendez on April 10.

FRANCO, MY DEAR...: Junior Franco got the Soddies on the board in the top of the eighth with a solo shot...it the second game-tying home run of his career to happen in the eighth inning or later.







Texas League Stories from April 26, 2026

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