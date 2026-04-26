Missions Come up Just Short in 11th Inning Loss to Sod Poodles

Published on April 26, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

San Antonio Missions News Release







SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Missions (5-16) dropped a heartbreaker to close out the series against the Amarillo Sod Poodles (10-11), falling in a second consecutive extra-inning game by a score of 3-2. The Missions, who had the winning run on third base with no one out in the 10th, lost their third straight game by a run or less in the 11th inning this afternoon.

Missions righty Ian Koenig had a taxing yet steady start in the top of the first in the series finale against the Soddies. After surrendering a walk, Koenig eluded danger early on as Braedon Karpathios tracked a threatening long ball out deep to right field before bumping into the outskirts of The Wolff. A Ben McLaughlin single kept the pressure on with runners at the corners and two away before a Koenig strikeout diminished the scoring opportunity.

The Missions jumped out ahead in the second inning off Tirso Ornelas's third double of the season. After his double Ornelas sprinted to third while Sod Poodles catcher Gavin Logan scrambled to recover from a wild pitch. This time it was Karpathios on the wrong side of a lengthy flyout, but still with a payoff, as the sacrifice fly bought Ornelas enough time to cross home plate for a 1-0 Missions lead.

The Sod Poodles did not let up against Koenig in the third as they found themselves on base with back-to-back singles. San Antonio was caught napping by Amarillo baserunners earlier in this series with a double steal, but the fooled were not fooled again as Chris Sargent Jr. fired a bullet to third base to catch Junior Franco out. Koenig escaped the inning leaving Peña batting the breeze and a runner on third.

The Missions had a chance to extend their lead in the bottom of the sixth after a composed Romeo Sanabria at bat led to a base on balls and Leandro Cedeño followed with a single. With two runners on and two out, Ornelas attempted to hammer in more runs but went down swinging.

After Franco was neutralized earlier in the contest, he locked both teams up with a pivotal home run over the right field wall that bounced just shy of The Wolff's videoboard in the eighth to break a string of 12 straight Sod Poodles retired and tie the game. San Antonio looked to answer back in the bottom of the eighth inning. Chris Sargent hustled to second base after a single and sacrifice bunt as the potential go ahead run, but Sargent remained stranded as the Missions hopes were cut short off a forceout.

The struggle to break the game open for both sides remained at 1-1, as the series would see a second straight extra inning contest. Jansel Luis came in clutch again for the Sod Poodles as a placed baserunner in extras. Danny Serretti flew out to deep left making Ornelas make a tough grab by the warning track to drive in Luis for the 2-1 lead.

Carson Tucker ignited life back into The Wolff by cracking a sharp line drive that found its way to the right field wall for an RBI triple, evening the score 2-2. He stood on third with no one out, but he stayed there. Back-to-back walks followed as the Missions loaded up the bases on Hayden Durke with two out and designated hitter Cedeño coming up to bat. A six-pitch battle between Cedeño and Durke concluded with a fielded Cedeño fly ball that flirted with what could've been a walk off grand slam but instead sent the game to the 11th.

A bobbled Ryan Jackson catch at third base off a dart from Sanabria almost cost the Missions at the top of the eleventh. Missions fielders remained on edge in the following sequence as Francisco Acuña fired off multiple heaters to home plate to catch two Sod Poodles out. However, in between that, McLaughlin kept persisting for the Sod Poodles in extra time with an RBI double to put Amarillo back up 3-2.

A last-ditch effort by bringing in pinch hitter Albert Fabian was made by the Missions, but proved to no avail, as the Missions closed out the series with a gut-wrenching defeat. San Antonio is on a five-game losing skid and have lost by two runs or less in each those contests as they look to turn it around on their upcoming road trip.

Up Next:

The Missions have an off day tomorrow as they head to Tulsa to begin a six-game series with the Drillers. First pitch on Tuesday is at 11:00 a.m. Catch all the action on Country Legends KKYX, 680 AM, 104.9 FM and kkyx.com. Tickets are available at samissions.com or by calling 210-675-7275.







Texas League Stories from April 26, 2026

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