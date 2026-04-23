Missions, Sod Poodles Split Wednesday Doubleheader

Published on April 22, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

San Antonio Missions News Release







SAN ANTONIO - Tirso Ornelas smashed one to deep right center field and robbed one in deep left center field of The Wolff to seal the first game of today's doubleheader, but the San Antonio Missions (5-12) fell short in securing a late-game comeback against the Amarillo Sod Poodles (6-11) in the latter end of the twin-bill.

Game One

San Antonio's righty Victor Lizarraga kicked off the sunny afternoon guns blazing with six strikeouts in four innings to kick off the home stand against Amarillo. Lizarraga bounced back from his previous performance at The Wolff allowing only a run to Amarillo after a Daniel Serretti double to trail 1-0 after two innings.

Missions infielders would help Lizarraga dance around some trouble in the second and third. After two strikeouts, Lizarraga allowed a double, a walk and a single in the second. Catcher Ethan Salas reacted late in an attempt to catch Junior Franco stealing second, yet Missions second baseman Ryan Jackson would rifle one right back to home plate to catch Gavin Logan out. Salas kept his eyes peeled for baserunners in the third, and would catch Cristofer Torin out stealing second base in a strikeout double play.

It was a smooth first two innings for Amarillo's starter Daniel Eagen, as he retired six Mission batters, mixing in two strikeouts. What looked to be another three up, three down for Eagen in the third quickly turned on its head as nine-hole hitter Kai Roberts would smash a ground ball along the right field foul line to place himself in scoring position. Salas hit a line drive for back-to-back doubles to bring in Roberts to tie things up before the end of the third.

Leandro Cedeno began the fourth looking to keep momentum rolling. Cedeno was given first base as a result of a patient six pitch at bat. Towering left fielder Ornelas followed by pouring in two more runs on Eagen, as he pummeled his second home run over the right field wall of The Wolff to put the Missions in front 3-1.

After a stellar performance from Lizarraga, Missions lefty Harry Gustin took over pitching duties in the fifth. Gustin would quickly find himself in trouble, with the bases loaded after two free passes and a single. Sod Poodle Ben McLaughlin would keep the pressure on with an RBI single to chop away at the Missions lead 3-2. Gustin would get himself out of the jam with a strikeout and a ground out to shut out any further danger.

Reliever Johan Moreno came into the game to close out the final two innings of the contest. Moreno and the Missions outfielders dodged danger in the final two outs as Roberts and Ornelas showed off their fielding skills as well, snatching up two flyouts by the warning track to seal the deal as the Missions took the 3-2 win.

Game Two

Right-handed Missions starter Eric Yost took on Josh Grosz to start off the second contest of the doubleheader. Yost faced some challenges in the beginning of the contest, as Manuel Pena secured a double; however, Pena became greedy rounding second as he dove for third only to be called out off a Carson Tucker tag to close out the first.

In the second, Franco trotted down to his second base on balls of the night after another McLaughlin single to put two on base with one out against Yost. Designated hitter Jesus Valdez came after to plaster a line drive to left field for an RBI single to put the Sod Poodles ahead 1-0. After another walk, Yost struck out leadoff hitter Cristofer Torin to breathe a sigh of relief. In the fourth, Amarillo kept making Yost work, forcing a walk and a forceout, yet Yost concluded the inning with an Angel Ortiz 12-pitch at bat totaling 71 pitches in four innings.

Cedeno and Jackson showed glimpses of hope for the Missions during Grosz's time on the mound. The Venezuelan reached first base twice off a walk and a single, and Jackson reached on a force out and a double to no avail. Grosz didn't make the Sod Poodles work too much through four innings, as he did much of the heavy lifting to keep the Missions quiet. Grosz allowed only three hits and struck out seven batters.

Right-handed pitcher Andrew Moore followed after Yost in the fifth. Moore tossed two free passes to Valdez and Adrian De Leon to begin the inning. After a sharp line out to center field that placed Valdez in scoring position, Pena redeemed himself for his risky behavior earlier as he safely grounded out to bring in Valdez to score and pad their lead 2-0.

A Cedeno single to kick off the sixth would get him on base yet again, as he would keep carrying the load offensively attempting to draw the Missions first run of the second game late in the contest. Roberts substituted in as a pinch runner and successfully stole second base with no payoff, as Jackson's at bat sent a laser to Sod Poodles reliever Hayden Durke to close out the sixth.

Braedon Karpathios, a late game hero for the Missions last homestand, doubled to start off the seventh. Tucker assisted Karpathios in getting across home plate with a line drive to right field to cut the deficit 2-1. Salas followed to pinch hit with Tucker on the loose at first and one out. After starting the count 3-0, Salas would end up at a full count and fought off a high foul ball that just drifted away from Amarillo before flying out to left field. Leadoff hitter Kai Murphy flew out as well in what was the last gasp for a potential tie as they fell to Amarillo 2-1.

Up Next:

The Missions and Sod Poodles continue their six-game series on Thursday at 7:05 p.m. at The Wolff. It is Taco Bell Value Night! The Flying Chanclas return, and fans can enjoy discounted tickets, $2 hot dogs, soda, popcorn and American draft beer. Righty Miguel Mendez (1-0, 1.42) goes for the Missions while righty Ashton Izzi (0-0, 2.77) starts for Amarillo. Catch all the action on Country Legends KKYX, 680 AM, 104.9 FM and kkyx.com. Tickets are available at samissions.com or by calling 210-675-7275.







Texas League Stories from April 22, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.