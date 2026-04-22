Tuesday's Series Opener Postponed in Frisco

Published on April 22, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Tulsa Drillers News Release







Frisco, TX - The Tulsa Drillers will have to wait one more day to begin their road series in Frisco, Texas as Tuesday's 12:05 p.m. series opener against the RoughRiders has been postponed due to a large rain system in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex.

The game will now be made up as part of a doubleheader at Riders Field on Wednesday, April 22. Game one is scheduled to begin at 4:30 p.m. with game two starting approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of the first.

Tuesday's postponement marks the Drillers second this season but their first on the road. Tulsa split its first doubleheader of the season on April 18 against Arkansas.

The pitching matchups for Wednesday's doubleheader are expected to be:

Game 1

TUL- LHP Adam Serwinowski (0-2, 18.00 ERA)

FRI- LHP Josh Trentadue (0-0, 7.04 ERA)

Game 2

TUL- RHP Roque Gutierrez (2-0, 4.32 ERA)

FRI- LHP Blake Townsend (0-1, 9.00 ERA)







Texas League Stories from April 22, 2026

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