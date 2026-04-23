Wind Surge Win Slugfest, Top Naturals 9-7

Published on April 22, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Wichita Wind Surge News Release







SPRINGDALE, Ark. - The Wichita Wind Surge (10-7) outslugged the Northwest Arkansas Naturals (8-9) for a 9-7 win in game two of a six-game series Wednesday night at Arvest Ballpark.

Wichita's offense powered the victory, recording eight hits, six for extra bases, including three home runs. Ricardo Olivar led the way with a two-homer performance and four RBIs. Kala'i Rosario added a home run as part of a multi-hit, three-RBI night, and Hendry Mendez contributed two doubles. Four Wind Surge hitters recorded both a hit and an RBI.

On the mound, William Fleming delivered two scoreless innings in relief, working out of a bases-loaded jam and striking out a season-high two batters. Luis Quiñones recorded his second save of the season and his third scoreless outing.

THE RUNDOWN

Wichita jumped out to an early lead in the first inning. After Garrett Spain drew a leadoff walk, Ben Ross drove in the game's first run with an RBI double to left field. Mendez followed with an RBI double down the right-field line, and Billy Amick walked to put two on and two out. Olivar then capped the inning with a three-run home run to give the Wind Surge a 5-0 lead.

The Naturals responded in the bottom of the first, loading the bases and scoring two runs on RBI groundouts. However, Ty Langenberg limited the damage by striking out Jorge Alfaro to end the inning. Wichita led 5-2 after one.

The Wind Surge added another run in the second when Rosario singled up the middle to drive in DeBarge, extending the lead to 6-2.

Northwest Arkansas chipped away in the third, scoring two runs on a combination of a walk, stolen bases and an RBI single to cut the deficit to 6-4.

The Naturals took the lead in the fourth, opening the inning with a solo home run before adding three more runs on a double, an RBI single and another run-scoring hit. Wichita trailed 7-6 after four.

Wichita regained the lead in the fifth. Mendez doubled to open the inning, and Rosario followed with a two-run home run to give the Wind Surge an 8-7 advantage.

After two scoreless innings, Fleming entered in relief and escaped a bases-loaded, no-out jam to preserve the lead.

Olivar provided insurance in the eighth, hitting his second home run of the game, a solo shot, to extend the lead to 9-7.

Quiñones closed the game with a scoreless ninth inning to secure the win.

HIGHLIGHTS

Wichita has hit 16 home runs over the last seven games.

Six of Wichita's eight hits went for extra bases.

Four Wind Surge hitters recorded both a hit and an RBI.

Spain extended his on-base streak to six games.

Ross extended his on-base streak to 16 games.

Mendez recorded two doubles and his fifth multi-hit game of the season.

Rosario hit his fourth home run of the season and recorded his third multi-hit and multi-RBI game.

Olivar hit two home runs and recorded four RBIs.

Olivar has homered in back-to-back games and gone deep three times in the last two contests.

Fleming threw two scoreless innings and recorded his third consecutive scoreless appearance.

Quiñones recorded his second save of the season and third scoreless outing.

STAT OF THE DAY

16 - Wichita has hit 16 home runs over the last seven games.

WHAT'S NEXT

The Wind Surge continue their six-game road series against the Northwest Arkansas Naturals on Thursday at 7:05 p.m. at Arvest Ballpark. Games can be heard on windsurge.com and viewed on MiLB.TV and Bally Sports Live. For tickets, visit windsurge.com/tickets.

Direct Link to Thursday and Fridays Broadcasts: http://milb.streamguys1.com/wichita







Texas League Stories from April 22, 2026

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