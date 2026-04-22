Roccaforte Belts Fifth HR, Nats Start Homestand Strong

Published on April 22, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Northwest Arkansas Naturals News Release







SPRINGDALE, AR - Carson Roccaforte's team-leading fifth home run of the season catapulted a four-run fifth inning for the Naturals, as Northwest Arkansas (8-8) defeated the Wichita Wind Surge (9-7) in Tuesday's series opener at Arvest Ballpark, 7-6. The Naturals continue their six-game set against the Wind Surge on Wednesday, with first pitch at 7:05 PM CT.

Connor Scott got the scoring started in the bottom of the fourth, as the lefty doubled in Brett Squires to give the Naturals a 1-0 advantage.

An inning later, Roccaforte crushed a Ryan Gallagher offspeed pitch 432 feet to right-center field, making it 2-0. Rudy Martin Jr. legged out an infield single, Sam Kulasingam worked a walk before Squires and Daniel Vázquez each recorded RBI knocks. Squires hit his second double in as many at-bats and brought home Martin Jr., and Vázquez hit a two-run single to score Kulasingam and Squires. The Nats led 5-0 through five frames.

Henry Williams (2-1) left after dealing five scoreless innings for the Naturals, issuing four walks and recording five punchouts. Williams picked up his second victory of the season.

NWA held off a late comeback bid by Wichita, as the Wind Surge scored three in the ninth before Chase Jessee induced a Jorel Ortego lineout to end the contest. Jesse notched his first save of the 2026 campaign, locking down the 7-6 win.

The Naturals face off against the Wind Surge for the second game of the series Wednesday at 7:05 PM CT. Fans can enjoy $1 hot dogs and Baseball Bingo, presented by Indigo Sky Casino. Fans can get their tickets at NWANaturals.com for the remainder of the 12-game homestand.

As always, fans can follow along through the Naturals' TV broadcast, available with a subscription to MLB.tv or the MiLB App and for free through the Bally Live Sports App. Additionally, you can listen to the radio call of all 138 games with the "Voice of the Naturals", Shawn Murnin, on the MiLB app and NWANaturals.com.







Texas League Stories from April 22, 2026

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