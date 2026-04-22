Braden Davis Strikes out Eight for Springfield on Wednesday

Published on April 22, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Springfield Cardinals News Release







SPRINGFIELD, MO - The Springfield Cardinals dropped a Wednesday day game to the Midland RockHounds 7-1. St. Louis' 27th-ranked prospect Braden Davis tied a season high with eight strikeouts, but took the loss.

Cardinals No. 27 prospect Braden Davis had it working today: 5.0 IP. 5 H, 2 ER, 0 BB, 8 K pic.twitter.com/2Ht5V0lw3R - Springfield Cardinals (@Sgf_Cardinals) April 22, 2026

DECISIONS:

W: A.J. Causey (1-1)

L: Braden Davis (0-2)

NOTES:

Springfield's lone two hits both came from Jeremy Rivas.

Noah Mendlinger missed a grand slame in the second by a few feet. It instead drove home Ryan Campos on a sac fly for the Cardinals only run.

The Cardinals held a one run lead until Midland scored seven unanswered starting in the fifth.

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