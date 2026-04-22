Drillers Hosting San Antonio April 28-May 3

Published on April 22, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Tulsa Drillers News Release







The Tulsa Drillers (Double-A Affiliate of the World Series Champion Los Angeles Dodgers) will be back at ONEOK Field on Tuesday, April 28 to open a six-game series with the San Antonio Missions (San Diego Padres Affiliate). The series will run six straight days through Sunday, May 3.

It will be the second visit to Tulsa this season for the Missions. The Drillers won two of three meetings in a season-opening series between the two teams.

The first two games of the series will feature early starts. The opener on Tuesday, April 28 will begin at 11:00 a.m. and the second game, on Wednesday, April 29, will start at 12:05 p.m. Tuesday's early start time is in order to accommodate an NCAA game that evening when Oral Roberts University hosts Oklahoma State University at 6:30 p.m. at ONEOK Field.

The three games against the Missions, running from Thursday, April 30 through Saturday, May 2, will all begin at 7:00 p.m. The series finale on Sunday, May 3 will start at 1:00 p.m.

The afternoon game on Wednesday, April 29 will feature a Drillers Umbrella Hat giveaway to the first 500 fans. That promotion will be followed by a Tulsa Connect Jersey giveaway to the first 1,000 fans on Thursday, April 30. That game is also a FOX23 Thirsty Thursday with $3 souvenir sodas and $3 Bud Lights and Busch Lights. Fans can also purchase Celsius cans for just $4 each. Ticket upgrades are also available that will allow fans to purchase $1 beers.

May 1 will be a News On 6, K-Hits Friday Night Fireworks with a Fireworks Show taking place after the game.

NewsChannel 8 Grand Slam Saturday on May 2 will feature two promotions with the first 1,000 fans to enter receiving Drillers T-Shirts. After the game, another large Fireworks Show will conclude the night.

The series finale on May 3 will be a Family FUNday Sunday with the first 1,000 fans receiving a Tulsa Connect Hat that is ideal to take to the golf course. It will also be a Kids Eat Free Day. After the game, kids will be invited down on the field to run the bases.

This season, the Drillers are 6-3 at ONEOK Field.

Individual tickets for all six games against the Missions, plus the college game between ORU and OSU, are now on sale at TulsaDrillers.com or in person at the ONEOK Field Ticket Office (201 N. Elgin Avenue).

TULSA DRILLERS SCHEDULE & PROMOTIONS

April 28-May 3 vs. San Antonio Missions

Tuesday, April 28 First Pitch at 11:00 a.m. / Gates Open at 9:30 a.m. (Tulsa World 1B Gate) & 10:00 a.m. (all other gates)

DAY BASEBALL

Who doesn't love day baseball?! The Drillers open the home stand with consecutive day games at ONEOK Field presented by Regent Bank and News 102.3. This game is not a $2 Tuesday.

FINANCIAL FUN PREGAME SHOW

For all kids in attendance, Regent Bank will be in attendance to teach the importance of financial responsibility with their fun money quiz!

Wednesday, April 29 First Pitch at 12:05 p.m. / Gates Open at 10:30 a.m. (Tulsa World 1B Gate) & 11:00 a.m. (all other gates)

DAY BASEBALL

The Drillers will play another day game so make sure to let your boss know that you will be at ONEOK Field this Wednesday! Day baseball is presented by Regent Bank, INCOG and 103.3 The Eagle. This is not a Bark in the Park & $3 White Claw game.

DRILLERS UMBRELLA HAT GIVEAWAY

The first 500 fans to enter the Tulsa World, Oil Derrick or Osage Casino Hotel/Greenwood Gates will receive a Drillers Umbrella Hat courtesy of INCOG.

FINANCIAL FUN PREGAME SHOW

For all kids in attendance, Regent Bank will be in attendance to teach the importance of financial responsibility with their fun money quiz!

Thursday, April 30 First Pitch at 7:00 p.m. / Gates Open at 6:00 p.m.

FOX23 THIRSTY THURSDAY

Thursday is another Thirsty Thursday, which means discounted drinks all night long! Fans will be able to enjoy $3 selected 16-ounce domestic beers, $3 souvenir cup sodas and $4 Celsius Energy drinks. This night will feature $3 Bud Light and Busch Light. The discounted beers will be served at the main concession stands and in right field by the Oil Derrick Gate. The souvenir sodas will be available at the main concession stands. Thirsty Thursday is made possible by The Oklahoma Highway Safety Office, FOX23, 97.5 KMOD and 92.1 The Beat.

TULSA CONNECT JERESY GIVEAWAY

The first 1,000 fans to enter the Tulsa World, Oil Derrick or Osage Casino Hotel/Greenwood Gates will receive a Tulsa Connect Jersey courtesy of the Oklahoma Highway Safety Office. This giveaway will be available in adult medium, XL, XXL & XXXL and youth large sizes.

TITO'S VODKA PREGAME

For every game this season, Tito's is the official sponsor of pregame, will get the game started, as fans can enjoy Tito's double drinks for the price of a single at all stadium bars until first pitch!

DISCOUNT GARAGE DOOR BACKYARD $1 BEER AREA

Every Thursday this season, fans can purchase a $20 Field Reserved ticket to enjoy $1 selected 12 ounce beers in the Discount Garage Door Backyard. This Thursday will feature Bud Light and Busch Light. Fans who have already purchased tickets can receive access to the Discount Garage Door Backyard by purchasing a $7 add-on prior to Thursday or with a $10 add-on the day of the game. In addition, any Drillers Full-Season ticket members will have access to the Discount Garage Door Backyard on these nights at no additional cost. To purchase your ticket that gives access to $1 Beers, click HERE and select section 116. Space is limited so purchase your ticket before it sells out!

HIGHWAY SAFETY JERSEY AUCTION

The Drillers will wear special-edition Highway Safety jerseys that highlights Route 66 during the game, and fans will have the chance to purchase one by participating in our online auction during the game. The online auction will be HERE and will begin the day of the game and close a week after the game. Each jersey will be autographed by the player who wore it, and proceeds from the auction will benefit the Safe Kids Tulsa.

Friday, May First Pitch at 7:00 p.m. / Gates Open at 6:00 p.m.

NEWS ON 6 K-HITS FRIDAY NIGHT FIREWORKS

Get the weekend started right with a huge Friday Night Fireworks Show at ONEOK Field courtesy of Saint Francis Health System, News On 6 and 106.9 K-Hits.

Saturday, May 2 First Pitch at 7:00 p.m. / Gates Open at 6:00 p.m.

NEWSCHANNEL 8 GRAND SLAM SATURDAY FIREWORKS / STAR WARS NIGHT

We have another HUGE Fireworks Show planned this Grand Slam Saturday presented by Roxtec, NewsChannel 8, Z104.5 The Edge and 97.1 The Sports Animal. It's also Star Wars Night with the Drillers wearing special Star Wars-themed jerseys and several Star Wars characters will be in attendance. The first 1,000 fans to enter the Tulsa World, Oil Derrick or Osage Casino Hotel/Greenwood Gates will receive a black, Drillers T-Shirt courtesy of Roxtec. This giveaway will be available in adult medium, XL, XXL & XXXL and youth large sizes.

STAR WARS JERSEY AUCTION

The Drillers will wear special-edition Highway Safety jerseys that highlights Route 66 during the game, and fans will have the chance to purchase one by participating in our online auction during the game. The online auction will be HERE and will begin the day of the game and close a week after the game. Each jersey will be autographed by the player who wore it, and proceeds from the auction will benefit the Drillers Foundation.

CORNHOLE TOURNAMENT

The Drillers will host a cornhole tournament beginning at 12:30 p.m. on Elgin Ave with first place receiving $250 and the opportunity to throw out a first pitch! Registration is currently open HERE and cost is $80 per team of two. Each registered player will receive a ticket to the game on May 2, a hot dog, chips and a drink, a commemorative tournament t-shirt, a Drillers giveaway t-shirt and a commemorative cornhole bag, courtesy of Magic Claws.

Sunday, May 3 First Pitch at 1:00 p.m. / Gates Open at 11:30 a.m. (Tulsa World 1B Gate) & 12:00 p.m. (all other gates)

NEWSCHANNEL 8 FAMILY FUNDAY SUNDAY

Another great home stand concludes with Family FUNday Sunday courtesy of Ferguson Kia, NewsChannel 8 and Mix96.5! All kids, ages 12 and under, will receive a coupon for a free hot dog, drink, fruit serving and ice cream treat that can be redeemed at the first base and home plate concession stands. In addition, kids can play in the QuikTrip Hornsby's Hangout for FREE. After the game, kids will have the chance to run the bases courtesy of Delta Dental.

TULSA CONNECT HAT GIVEAWAY

The first 1,000 fans who enter the Tulsa World, Oil Derrick or Osage Casino Hotel/Greenwood entrances will receive a Tulsa Connect Hat, courtesy of Ferguson Kia.

DELTA DENTAL KID'S CATCH

We invite all kids to bring their gloves and come out early to play a game of catch on the field prior to the Drillers game. Kids can play catch in the outfield from 11:45 a.m. until 12:15 p.m.







Texas League Stories from April 22, 2026

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