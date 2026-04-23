Frisco Swept in Doubleheader by Tulsa

Published on April 22, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Frisco RoughRiders News Release







FRISCO, Texas - The Frisco RoughRiders were swept by the Tulsa Drillers in Tuesday's doubleheader at Riders Field, losing 5-0 in game one and 12-6 in game two in extra innings.

Frisco (8-9) found just two baserunners in the first game, as Tulsa (13-4) cruised to a series-opening win thanks to six innings of scoreless baseball from starter Adam Serwinowski (1-2), who carried a perfect game into the fifth and allowed just two hits. The Drillers held the lead the whole way after three runs in the first against Josh Trentadue (0-1)

Then, in game two, the Riders weathered a first-inning run scored by the Drillers and scored three runs of their own in the bottom of the first. Frainyer Chavez ensured the Riders would not be shut out in consecutive games by smoking a leadoff home run over the right field fence and two more runs followed on a wild pitch and a Keith Jones II sacrifice fly.

After Orlando Martinez singled in Danyer Cueva in the second inning for a 4-1 lead, Marcus Lee Sang and John Taylor hit back-to-back home runs to lead off the third and give the Riders a 6-1 advantage.

Blake Townsend turned in a solid start for Frisco, allowing three earned runs in five efficient innings with six strikeouts, but the Drillers scored 11 unanswered runs to come from behind and win, tying the game 6-6 with a three-run sixth inning and taking the lead on a six-run eighth off of Jonathan Brand (0-2) after Nick Robertson (3-0) held Frisco scoreless out of the bullpen.

Notes to Know:

Chavez now has five home runs in April after having just one multi-home run month (Two in July) and five total home runs with Frisco in 2025 across 98 games.

Chavez also reached in both games to extend his Texas League-leading on-base streak to 17 games. He has reached at least once in every game this season.

Taylor's home run gave him three on the year, surpassing his 2025 total of two in 58 games.

Frisco will look to get back above .500 and earn their first win in the series on Thursday, as RHP Winston Santos (0-0, 13.50) meets Tulsa RHP Patrick Copen (2-0, 1.72) in a 6:35 p.m. start at Riders Field.







Texas League Stories from April 22, 2026

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