Cali Homers, Travs Fall

Published on April 22, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Arkansas Travelers News Release







North Little Rock, AR - Caleb Cali hit his second home run of the season but the Arkansas Travelers were dropped by the Corpus Christi Hooks, 7-1 on Wednesday night. Corpus Christi took the lead on a homer in the fourth inning with Cali's blast cutting the lead in half the next inning. The Hooks put up five runs over the final three innings to secure the outcome. Ryan Hawks started for Arkansas and put together a solid outing of five innings, three hits and two runs with five strikeouts but was saddled with the loss.

Moments That Mattered

* Cali's home run came in the fifth but was just the Travs' third baserunner up to that point.

* Arkansas put the tying run into scoring position with one out in the sixth but back-to-back strikeouts ended the threat.

Notable Travs Performances

* 3B Caleb Cali: 2-4, run, HR, RBI

* RHP Ryan Hawks: L, 5 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 BB, 5 K, HR

News and Notes

* Corpus Christi stole seven bases.

* Lazaro Montes had his seven game hitting streak snapped.

The series continues on Thursday night with LH Nico Tellache (0-1, 3.46) starting for Arkansas against RH James Hicks (1-1, 3.21). It is a $3 Thursday with first pitch set for 6:35 p.m. The game will be broadcast on 106.7 FM Buz2, MLB.tv, the Bally Sports Live App and the Milb First Pitch App.







Texas League Stories from April 22, 2026

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