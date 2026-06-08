Travs Duo Sweeps TL Weekly Awards

Published on June 8, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Arkansas Travelers News Release







Arkansas Travelers pitcher Kade Anderson and outfielder Lazaro Montes were honored as the Texas League Pitcher of the Week and Texas League Player of the Week, respectively for June 1-7 it was announced today by Minor League Baseball. Anderson threw five scoreless innings this past Friday night allowing just one hit while striking out nine and earning his fifth win in 10 starts. Montes went 10-for-25 with three walks, a double, five home runs and 10 runs batted in. He finished the week with a .400/.483/1.040 slash line.

For the season, Anderson is 5-0 with a 1.29 ERA over 10 starts. In 49 innings pitched he has struck out 76 and walked seven. The 21-year old was drafted 3rd overall in the 2025 draft out of LSU. Across all of minor league baseball, he ranks third in ERA, 1st in WHIP (0.69) and 2nd in strikeouts. He is a native of Madisonville, Louisiana.

Montes is hitting .235/.345/.540 this season with 17 homers and 43 RBI as well as eight doubles and a triple. He has also scored a team high 44 runs. The 21-year old was signed by Seattle as an international free agent in January of 2022. Since joining the Travelers on June 24 of last year, he has bashed 31 home runs. He is a native of Havana, Cuba.

The awards for Anderson and Montes mark the fifth and sixth times a Trav has earned a TL weekly honor this season including the second for Anderson. Other previous awards have gone to LHP Nico Tellache, INF Caleb Cali and RHP Ryan Sloan.

The Travs are home at CHI St. Vincent Field at Dickey-Stephens Park this for a six game series running through Sunday that includes Barkansas Dizzys weekend.

Founded in 1901, the Arkansas Travelers are the Double-A affiliate of the Seattle Mariners and call CHI St. Vincent Field at Dickey-Stephens Park in North Little Rock home. The club is celebrating 125 Years of Travs Baseball in 2026. For all the latest information with the club and events at the ballpark, log on to travs.com or follow the Travelers on Facebook (/ArkansasTravelers), Instagram (@artravs), Threads (@artravs) and Twitter/X (@artravs). Dickey-Stephens Park is a cashless facility, and the Travelers have a clear bag policy for all events.







Texas League Stories from June 8, 2026

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