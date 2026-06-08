Rafe Perich, Wilian Bormie Earn May Rangers Minor League Monthly Awards

Published on June 8, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Frisco RoughRiders News Release







FRISCO, Texas - On Friday, the Texas Rangers announced that infielder Rafe Perich was named their May Minor League Player of the Month and RHP Wilian Bormie was named May Minor League Reliever of the Month in the Rangers farm system.

Between High-A Hub City and Frisco, Perich slashed .327/.427/.714/1.141 in 26 games in May and tied for the Minor League lead with 11 home runs in the month. In total, 15 of Perich's 32 hits went for extra bases and he drove in 32 runs, tied for the second-most in MiLB. The Lehigh product leads all Rangers Minor League hitters with 15 home runs on the year.

Bormie led the RoughRiders with eight appearances in May and allowed just three earned runs over 10 innings pitched with 14 strikeouts. The Dominican Republic native secured his first two saves of the season in the month as well. On the season, Bormie has a 1.78 ERA over 25.1 innings with 33 strikeouts to just nine walks.

Full Rangers May Minor League Award winners:

Player of the Month - Rafe Perich

Starting Pitcher of the Month - Evan Siary (Single-A Hickory)

Defender of the Month - Yolfran Castillo (Single-A Hickory)

Reliever of the Month - Wilian Bormie

For tickets and more information about the Frisco RoughRiders, visit RidersBaseball.com or call 972.731.9200.







Texas League Stories from June 8, 2026

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