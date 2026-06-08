Hooks Lose Large Lead, Travs Steal Sunday

Published on June 8, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Corpus Christi Hooks News Release







CORPUS CHRISTI - The Hooks hit a season-high four home runs for the second consecutive game but 11 unanswered runs by the Travelers rendered an 11-6 Arkansas win before 3,032 fans Sunday at Whataburger Field.

Trevor Austin, Jason Schiavone, and Lucas Spence struck again after going deep on Saturday. With three home runs in his last two games, Austin is tied for fourth in the Astros system with 10 homers, five more than his total from 2025.

Austin, who teamed with Spence for back-to-back big flies on Saturday, homered in chorus with Schiavone to start the fourth Sunday. With 21 home runs between the Hooks and High-A Asheville, Schiavone trails Amarillo's Manuel Pena by two for the MiLB lead.

Schiavone added a two-out RBI single in the fifth, placing his batting average at .462 over the past seven contests.

Joseph Sullivan started the barrage with a first-inning salvo into the right-field bullpen. Sullivan now has 11 home runs on the year which tops the Hooks while ranking third on the Astros farm.

Yamal Encarnacion, who had a straight steal of home on Tuesday, engineered another on Sunday. Encarnacion, tied for the Texas League lead with 26 stolen bases, lined a base hit into center field with two away in the fifth. The switch-hitting speedster stole second and then third before breaking home for a run on a pick off attempt at first base.

Hooks lefty Trey Dombroski authored his longest start of the year, allowing two runs on two runs on three hits and two walks while striking out four over 5 2/3 innings. The markers came after his exit on a two-out, three-run shot by Lazaro Montes in the sixth.







Texas League Stories from June 8, 2026

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