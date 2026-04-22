Proving the Right People Right: The Kyle DeBarge Profile

Published on April 22, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Wichita Wind Surge News Release







Kyle DeBarge doesn't need long to make his presence felt in a game. Whether it's swiping a bag, flashing the glove in the infield or setting the tone at the top of the lineup, the Wind Surge infielder has built his game around consistency. For DeBarge, it's never been about proving doubters wrong, it's about proving the right people right.

The Twins' first-round selection grew up in Lake Charles, Louisiana, where he first caught the attention of college scouts while playing at A.M. Barbe High School. DeBarge showed promise as an infielder but moved behind the plate his senior season to give his team the best chance to win. While catching, he posted the best throw-out percentage in school history and set the program record for stolen bases by a catcher.

"So growing up, I caught a little bit in travel ball, but I mostly played the infield," DeBarge said. "My freshman year I played second base, then third base my sophomore and junior years. My senior year, we needed me to catch, it gave us the best chance to win. Coach (Glenn Cecchini) thought it was the right move, and I just ran with it. I just wanted to win games. That's really what it was all about."

Known as "Debo" among teammates, DeBarge always believed he could compete at the next level, even if the attention didn't match the production. Listed at just 5-foot-7 and around 160 pounds in high school, some scouts overlooked him despite his success.

"I've been overlooked my whole life, so nothing's really new to me," DeBarge said.

Despite leading his team to a 39-2 record, a Class 5A state title and a MaxPreps national championship, DeBarge was ranked outside the top tier of national prospects. Still, his path was clear.

"Playing at UL was what I wanted to do," DeBarge said. "Growing up watching Blake Trahan, I wanted to go there. I committed as a sophomore. I think it was just God's plan, he put me in the right spot."

At Louisiana-Lafayette, DeBarge faced a new challenge: moving back from catcher to shortstop, already one of the most demanding positions on the field, but this time at the division one level. The transition didn't come with guarantees.

"When I got to college, it was kind of wide open. Everybody was fighting for a spot," DeBarge said. "I was actually the bullpen catcher the first couple weeks, and then one day I went out and took ground balls, and I never really left shortstop after that."

The adjustment paid off quickly. As a freshman, DeBarge hit .293 with 30 RBIs and 16 stolen bases in his first 60 collegiate games, establishing himself as a key piece of the infield.

His development accelerated over the next two seasons, fueled by a program built on physical growth and consistency.

"It was a lot of 'bigger, faster, stronger,'" DeBarge said. "I definitely grew as a player, just getting as strong and as fast as I could."

By his junior year, DeBarge had emerged as one of the top players in the country, hitting .355 with 21 home runs and 72 RBIs while earning Sun Belt Player of the Year honors and All-American recognition. Minnesota selected him with the 33rd overall pick in the first round.

DeBarge carried that momentum into his first full professional season at High-A Cedar Rapids, where he drove in 65 runs and stole 66 bases in 121 games. His defensive versatility stood out just as much as his offensive production. Across four positions, primarily up the middle, he recorded 203 putouts, 228 assists and 47 double plays while posting a .990 fielding percentage with just six errors in 598 chances.

That performance earned him the 2025 Rawlings MiLB Gold Glove, an honor that meant more than most.

"The Gold Glove was definitely something I've always wanted," DeBarge said. "I didn't even think I was in the running for it, so when I found out, it was really special."

Now in Wichita, DeBarge continues to bring the same mindset that has guided him throughout his career.

"I'm just trying to play good baseball and win games," DeBarge said. "It's not about how fast I get to the big leagues. It's about showing up every day with confidence and helping the team win."

Whether it's adapting to a new position, stepping into the batter's box or making a play in the field, DeBarge remains driven by the same mentality that has defined his journey.

He's not trying to prove anyone wrong.

He's proving the right people right.







Texas League Stories from April 22, 2026

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