Montes' Slam and Morales' Stifling Pitching Shoot Travs Past Naturals

Published on June 10, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Arkansas Travelers News Release







North Little Rock, AR - Michael Morales tossed five scoreless innings and Lazaro Montes drove in five runs including a grand slam as the Arkansas Travelers took down the Northwest Arkansas Naturals, 11-2 in the series opener on Tuesday night. Montes collected three of the Travs 11 hits while Michael Arroyo, Charlie Pagliarini and Caleb Cali posted two hits each. Morales earned his second win of the season allowing just one hit over his five frames and punched out a season best seven. Arkansas opened the game up with a six-run outburst in the bottom of the sixth inning.

Moments That Mattered

* The first three batters of the game reached on a single, walk and hit batter. Morales got out of the inning with no damage and then settled in, not allowing a hit over his last four innings.

* Leading by a run, Montes came up with the bases loaded in the bottom of the sixth and launched his bases clearing homer on a 2-2 pitch.

Notable Travs Performances

* RF Lazaro Montes: 3-5, 3 runs, 2B, HR, 5 RBI

* 3B Caleb Cali: 2-5, 2 runs, RBI, 2 SB

* RHP Michael Morales: Win, 5 IP, H, 2 BB, 7 K

News and Notes

* The grand slam was the second of the season for Arkansas.

* The club is now 15-0 in games when Montes homers.

The series continues on Wednesday night with RH Ryan Hawks (3-3, 4.70) starting for Arkansas against LH Hunter Patteson (2-3, 5.98). It is a Dog Day at DSP and a Wing Wednesday. First pitch set for 6:35 p.m. The game will also be broadcast on 106.7 FM Buz2, MLB.tv, the Bally Sports Live App and the Milb First Pitch App.







Texas League Stories from June 10, 2026

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