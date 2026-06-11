Townsend Brilliant in 5-0 Win

Published on June 10, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Frisco RoughRiders News Release







SAN ANTONIO, Texas - The Frisco RoughRiders shut out the San Antonio Missions on Wednesday night, winning 5-0 from Nelson Wolff Stadium.

Frisco (32-25) found the scoreboard first in the first inning when Orlando Martinez cracked an RBI double to make it 1-0 against Missions (26-34) starter Eric Yost (0-3).

Frisco then added on with an RBI double from Rafe Perich in the third and Keith Jones II pushed the lead to 3-0 with an RBI single.

That score held until the eighth inning when Perich scored on a wild pitch and Corey Joyce ballooned the lead to 5-0 with an RBI single.

Blake Townsend (3-2) earned the win, throwing six shutout innings, striking out six while not walking a batter and allowing just three singles. The lefty allowed back-to-back singles in the first inning to begin the game before retiring the next 16 batters he saw.

Notes to Know:

Ryan Lobus, Josh Trentadue and Austin Roberts all threw 1.0 shutout inning out of the bullpen.

Dylan Dreiling went 1-for-4 with a walk and a double, extending his on-base streak to 28 games, the longest active streak in the Texas League.

Frisco now has a 2.5-game lead over Midland for first place in the Texas League South with 11 games remaining in the first half. The Riders are also 4.5 games up on third-place Amarillo.

The Riders face the Missions at 7:05 p.m. on Thursday for game three of the series. RHP Winston Santos (0-3, 7.83) will take the ball against RHP Miguel Mendez (2-1, 3.90).

For tickets and more information about the Frisco RoughRiders, visit RidersBaseball.com or call 972.731.9200.







Texas League Stories from June 10, 2026

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