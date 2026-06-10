Drillers Hand Wind Surge Sixth Straight Loss, 5-2

Published on June 10, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Wichita Wind Surge News Release







TULSA, Okla. - The Wichita Wind Surge (22-35) dropped their sixth consecutive game Wednesday afternoon at ONEOK Field, falling 5-2 to the Tulsa Drillers (39-20) in game two of a six-game series.

Jose Olivares turned in another strong performance on the mound for Wichita, allowing one run on three hits while striking out five over four innings. The right-hander has surrendered just two runs across his last three starts. Yehizon Sanchez also continued his recent success out of the bullpen with a scoreless inning of relief.

Offensively, the Wind Surge struggled to generate consistent production, but Jamie Ferrer and Kala'i Rosario each drove in a run. Rosario extended his on-base streak to 12 games since returning from the injured list, while Kyle DeBarge recorded his 11th multi-hit game of the season and extended his on-base streak to eight games.

THE RUNDOWN

The Drillers struck first in the opening inning. A leadoff walk advanced to third following a stolen base and a throwing error before an RBI single gave Tulsa a 1-0 lead.

Olivares settled in after the first, retiring hitters efficiently and posting three consecutive scoreless innings. The Venezuelan native finished his outing with one run allowed on three hits and five strikeouts.

The Wind Surge tied the game in the fifth when DeBarge opened the inning with a double before Ferrer lined an RBI single through the middle to make it 1-1.

Tulsa answered immediately in the bottom half of the inning, launching a two-run homer over the left-field wall to reclaim the lead at 3-1.

Wichita cut the deficit to one in the sixth as Billy Amick and Rosario delivered back-to-back hits, with Rosario driving in a run to make it 3-2.

The Drillers added insurance in the seventh, stringing together three consecutive hits and capping the rally with a two-run double to extend the lead to 5-2.

The Wind Surge were unable to mount a comeback in the late innings and dropped their sixth straight contest despite putting the tying run on base in the ninth.

HIGHLIGHTS

Wichita trails the series 0-2.

Wichita leads the Texas League with 80 home runs.

Wind Surge have dropped seven straight road contests, franchise record 8. (April 2024)

Cody Morissette made his Wind Surge debut.

Kala'i Rosario has reached base safely in all 12 games since returning from the injured list.

Rosario drove in his 19th run of the season in the sixth inning.

Kyle DeBarge extended his on-base streak to eight games and recorded his 11th multi-hit game of the season.

Jamie Ferrer singled and drove in a run.

RHP Jose Olivares struck out five over four innings while allowing one run.

Olivares has allowed just two runs over his last three starts.

RHP Yehizon Sanchez recorded his third consecutive scoreless appearance.

TRANSACTIONS

INF Cody Morissette assigned to Wichita.

INF Jose Salas placed on the 7-day Injured List.

STAT OF THE DAY

2 - Jose Olivares has allowed just two total runs across his last three starts.

WHAT'S NEXT

The Wind Surge continue their six-game series against the Tulsa Drillers on Thursday at 7:00 p.m. at ONEOK Field. Games can be heard on ESPN Wichita 92.3 FM, windsurge.com and viewed on MiLB.TV and Bally Sports Live. For tickets, visit windsurge.com/tickets.







Texas League Stories from June 10, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.