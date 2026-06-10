Tulsa Holds Back Wichita for Fourth Straight Win

Published on June 10, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Tulsa Drillers News Release









Tulsa Drillers pitcher Payton Martin

(Tulsa Drillers, Credit: Rich Crimi) Tulsa Drillers pitcher Payton Martin(Tulsa Drillers, Credit: Rich Crimi)

Tulsa, OK - The Tulsa Drillers have been on a home run binge recently, and the trend continued Wednesday at ONEOK Field. The Drillers hit just one long ball in an afternoon meeting with Wichita, their tenth straight game with at least one homer, but it helped lead them to another win. Jake Gelof's two-run homer in the sixth inning broke a tie game and led to a 5-2 win over the Wind Surge.

The victory was the fourth straight for the Drillers, and they are 9-1 in their ten-game homer streak. In those ten games, they have hit a total of 23 home runs. Entering Wednesday night's play, it was the most homers in that ten-game stretch among all 120 full-season teams in Minor League Baseball.

The Drillers have needed all the wins the long balls have helped to produce. With Wednesday's victory, they improved their first-place lead in the Texas League's North Division, first-half standings to two games over Arkansas, pending the Travelers game Wednesday night.

Tulsa now has 10 games remaining in the first half of the season which ends on June 21.

The Drillers never trailed in Wednesday's win, but Wichita did not make things easy.

After Tulsa starting pitcher Payton Martin set the Wind Surge down in order in the top of the first inning, the Drillers needed just two batters in the bottom half of the first to take the lead. Leadoff hitter Josue De Paula drew a walk to open the inning, then advanced to third on a stolen base and a throwing error from the catcher.

Mike Sirota brought De Paula home with the game's first run when he lined a single off the left field wall.

Martin kept the 1-0 lead in place until the fifth inning when the Wind Surge scored its first run. On the first pitch of the inning, Kyle DeBarge hit a fly ball to deep left-center field that appeared to get lost in the bright sunshine. It landed between two outfielders and bounced off the warning track and over the fence for a ground-rule double. Jaime Ferrer followed with a base hit that scored DeBarge to tie the game at 1-1.

The Drillers wasted no time in retaking the lead. In the bottom of the fifth, Wichita reliever Spencer Bengard retired the first two batters before walking Zyhir Hope. Gelof followed and lined a 1-2 offering from Bengard into the Country Financial Terrace in left field for a two-run homer that gave the Drillers a 3-1 lead.

Wichita cut the lead to just one in the top of the sixth. With one out, Billy Amick doubled off Martin. On the next pitch, Kala'i Rosario lined a single into left field to plate Amick.

The Drillers finally built a bit of a cushion with a two-run seventh. Sean McLain worked a leadoff walk and De Paula followed with a ground-rule double. Sirota again came through when he lined a double into the right-field corner to score both runners and up the Tulsa lead to 5-2.

Carson Hobbs relieved Martin and did not allow a hit in two scoreless innings.

Cam Day came on for the ninth and the Wind Surge continued to battle. A base hit, a hit batter and walk loaded the bases with two outs. Leadoff batter Cody Morissette worked a full count against Day before flying out to Kole Myers in left field to end the game.

GAME NOTES

*Over its last two-plus series, Tulsa has won 13 of its past 14 games, dating back to May 25.

*The first-inning hit extended an impressive streak for Sirota as he has now reached base safely in all 19 games he has played with the Drillers. He also reached base in the final 30 games he played for High-A Great Lakes, giving him a combined streak of reaching base in 49 straight games, the longest on-base streak in Minor League Baseball this season.

*Martin turned in an impressive outing on a warm afternoon. The Clemmons, North Carolina native worked six, complete innings and allowed two runs on five hits while striking out five. Just as impressive, Martin issued just one walk while working quickly throughout his full stint. The victory improved his record to 3-2 with all three wins coming in his last four starts.

*Gelof has hit five home runs in the past six games. He also extended his on-base streak to 23 straight games. It is one game from matching the longest on-base streak this season for a Tulsa batter. De Paula and Elijah Hainline have reached base in 24 consecutive games. Hainline's streak is still active as he did not play in Wednesday's victory.

*The save for Day was his team-leading fifth.

*With the win, the Drillers took a 6-2 lead in this season's Coors Light Propeller Series.

UP NEXT

The Drillers and Wind Surge will continue the Propeller Series on Thursday night with the third game of their current six-game series. First pitch is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. at ONEOK Field and the pitching matchup is expected to be:

Wichita - RHP Sam Armstrong (1-5, 4.88 ERA)

Tulsa - RHP Patrick Copen (3-3, 5.54 ERA)

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Texas League Stories from June 10, 2026

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