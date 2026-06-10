Cardinals Drop Wednesday Afternoon Affair
Published on June 10, 2026 under Texas League (TL)
Springfield Cardinals News Release
SPRINGFIELD, MO - The Amarillo Sod Poodles put up 14 runs on 19 hits to defeat the Springfield Cardinals 14-4 on Wednesday afternoon. The series is even at one game each.
DECISIONS:
W: Liam Doyle (1-4)
L: Junior Sanchez (1-0)
NOTES:
Despite the high volume of offense, Springfield pitching struck out 13 batters.
Brody Moore and Chase Adkison hit back-to-back home runs in the seventh inning. Dakota Harris homered in the eighth.
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