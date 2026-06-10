Cardinals Drop Wednesday Afternoon Affair

Published on June 10, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Springfield Cardinals News Release







SPRINGFIELD, MO - The Amarillo Sod Poodles put up 14 runs on 19 hits to defeat the Springfield Cardinals 14-4 on Wednesday afternoon. The series is even at one game each.

DECISIONS:

W: Liam Doyle (1-4)

L: Junior Sanchez (1-0)

NOTES:

Despite the high volume of offense, Springfield pitching struck out 13 batters.

Brody Moore and Chase Adkison hit back-to-back home runs in the seventh inning. Dakota Harris homered in the eighth.

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Classic Rock 106.7, Bally Sports Live, SpringfieldCardinals.com







Texas League Stories from June 10, 2026

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