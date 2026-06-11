Missions Fall to Frisco in 5-0 Loss

Published on June 10, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

San Antonio Missions News Release







SAN ANTONIO - Blake Townsend and the Frisco RoughRiders (32-25) rolled against the San Antonio Missions, (25-34) surrendering only three hits despite a bumpy opening frame. Townsend strung up the Missions with six strikeouts and at one point set down 16 in a row, helping the RoughRiders cruise to a 5-0 win.

Frisco got busy quickly offensively with an Orlando Martinez RBI double to burst out the gates with an early 1-0 in the first frame against Missions starter Eric Yost.

The Missions' top of the order responded in their turn with consecutive singles from Ethan Salas and Ryan Jackson. Romeo Sanabria advanced the two with a sacrifice bunt but to no avail as Tirso Ornelas and Luis Verdugo flew out and grounded out, leaving runners in scoring position.

After Yost danced by the second leaving RoughRiders stranded at the corners, he surrendered another two runs in the third after walking Dylan Dreiling. A Perich double sent Dreiling across home plate for a score, and a Martinez ground out sent Perich onto third base. Keith Jones II smashed in an RBI single before the end of the inning to grow Frisco's lead 3-0.

Townsend dominated the rest of the way, finishing six scoreless frames. Only an Ethan Salas base hit in the sixth disrupted his rhythm, but he stranded him to keep the lead.

Frisco remained relentless and scored two more runs in the top of the eighth to add insult to injury as Frisco blanked the Missions 5-0.

Up Next:

The Missions and RoughRiders continue their six-game series on Thursday at 7:05 p.m. It's Flying Chanclas Night every Thursday! The entire ballpark is discounted for Taco Bell Value Night. Score savings on seats throughout the stadium plus $2 hot dogs, $2 American draft beer, $2 soda and $2 popcorn. Pick up a Loteria card at the gates or Customer Service and play along in-game for a chance to win fun prizes! Catch all the action on Country Legends KKYX, 680 AM, 104.9 FM and kkyx.com. Tickets are available at saChanclas.com or by calling 210-675-7275.







Texas League Stories from June 10, 2026

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