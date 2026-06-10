Hooks Score Six Unanswered Runs, Capture Series Opener

Published on June 10, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Corpus Christi Hooks News Release







MIDLAND- Corpus Christi recorded a season high 16 hits enroute to an 8-7 victory on Tuesday night. Eight different Hooks recorded an RBI including Trevor Austin who hit a go-ahead homerun in the top of the eight. Austin's round tripper is his 11th of the season and his fourth in the last three games.

Despite the victory, Corpus Christi trailed throughout much of the night including a 7-2 deficit heading into the sixth inning. The Hooks would shortly rally, putting together six unanswered runs.

Joseph Sullivan led the charge offensively, going 3-4 finishing a homerun shy of the cycle. Additionally, the Hooks concluded the night with seven extra-base hits which is the second most in a game this season.

Yamal Encarnacion continues to shine on base, recording a pair of stolen bases. Tonight's success puts Encarnacion as the stolen base leader with 28 ahead of Tulsa's Kendall George.

Jackson Nezuh put together four innings while striking out five batters. In the end, the bullpen stood tall including Trey McLoughlin and Amilcar Chirinos recording 4.1 IP while striking out six batters without allowing a run.

The Hooks will return to action tomorrow night at Momentum Bank Ballpark to face the Midland Rockhounds. RHP James Hicks is scheduled to make the start for Corpus Christi.







Texas League Stories from June 10, 2026

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