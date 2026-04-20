Fox Named Texas League Pitcher of the Week

Published on April 20, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Tulsa Drillers News Release







The Tulsa Drillers are off to their best start in 30 years, and one player has been recognized for his role in that streak. Today, pitcher Luke Fox was named the Texas League's Pitcher of the Week following his two starts against the Arkansas Travelers last week.

Fox was outstanding in both his outings against the Travelers. In Tuesday's series opener, he pitched 5.2 scoreless innings with six strikeouts. Fox tossed another 4.0 scoreless innings with four strikeouts against the Travelers in the series finale on Sunday afternoon.

The Duke University product finished the week with a 0.00 ERA, allowing just two hits and two walks with ten strikeouts in 9.2 innings pitched. Although Fox did not earn a decision, the Drillers were victorious in both of his starts, earning a 4-3 win on Tuesday and an 11-3 victory on Sunday.

The left-hander also currently leads the Texas League with 23 strikeouts, 19.2 innings pitched and a .125 opponents' batting average across his four starts this season.







Texas League Stories from April 20, 2026

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