Liam Doyle Bounces Back for Springfield Sunday

Published on April 20, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Springfield Cardinals News Release







WICHITA, KS - The Cardinals allowed a tie-breaking home run in the eighth inning and ultimately dropped the series-finale, 3-1, to the Wichita Wind Surge on Sunday afternoon. Springfield had tied the game on a Ryan Campos RBI-double in the seventh inning, but Kala'i Rosario's solo shot off Mason Burns proved to be the game winner. Liam Doyle pitched well in his third start of the season. He allowed one run on two hits over four innings with five strikeouts.

DECISIONS:

W: Bowen (1-0)

L: Burns (0-1)

S: Quiñones (1)

NOTES:

The Cardinals finished 1-5 in the series and have dropped 10 of their last 12 games.

Miguel Ugueto stole two bases to up his team-leading total to 9 steals.

UP NEXT:

Springfield (5-10) vs. Midland (12-3): Tuesday, April 21, 6:35 p.m. at Hammons Field

SHP Jurrangelo Cijntje vs. LHP Jamie Arnold







Texas League Stories from April 20, 2026

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