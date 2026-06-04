Cardinals Win Streak Ends on Walk-Off Homer

Published on June 4, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Springfield Cardinals News Release







FRISCO, TX - The Cardinals bid for a season-high seventh consecutive win was upended when Rafe Perich's walk-off home run in the ninth inning secured an 8-7 win for the Frisco RoughRiders on Wednesday night at Riders Field.

Mason Molina allowed only two runs on five hits over six innings with five strikeouts and no walks, but the bullpen was unable to hold on to the 5-2 lead at the time of his exit.

Miguel Villaroel enjoyed his best offensive game in Double-A going 2-for-5 with a home run, double, two RBI, and three runs scored.

W: Bormie (6-0)

L: Carpenter (0-1)

NOTES:

- Zach Levenson and Dakota Harris each doubled and drove in two RBI in the game.

- The walk-off loss was the first for the Cardinals this season.

UP NEXT:

- Springfield (24-28) at Frisco (27-24)

- LHP Doyle vs. RHP Santos

- Thursday, June 4, 7:05 p.m. CT at Riders Field

- Classic Rock 106.7 | springfieldcardinals.com | Bally Sports Live | MiLB.TV







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