Cardinals Announce New Pinnacle Sign Group Community Suite

Published on April 20, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Springfield Cardinals News Release







We're excited to announce the Pinnacle Sign Group Community Suite at Hammons Field! This revamped program intends to help impact our community in the Ozarks with the help of corporate entities.

Here's how the Pinnacle Sign Group Community Suite works: Any business can buy a game in the suite for a charity or non-profit of their choosing. The chosen organization gets the suite and catering for a game, a concourse table to promote themselves at the ballpark as well as a $500 donation from the Springfield Cardinals Fly Together Fund.

The purchasing business will receive four diamond box tickets for the game, in-stadium video board recognition and the ability to partake in the on-field check presentation to their chosen organization.

Starting today, we are accepting reservations for the 2026 Springfield Cardinals season. If you're a business and want to get started on the booking process of the Pinnacle Sign Group Community Suite, email Regina Hess at [email protected].

When booked, chosen organizations will receive 30 tickets courtesy of the sponsoring company as a way for companies to give back to our community. This suite is a 'double suite' that was originally created by Bobby Allison as a way to continuously provide children and charities with a memorable experience at the ballpark. Our revamped program is an affordable way for businesses to help a charity or non-profit experience a wonderful night, gain exposure and still receive a donation.

For any questions, contact the Springfield Cardinals Front Office at (417) 863-0395.







Texas League Stories from April 20, 2026

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