Mason Molina Strikes out Six on Friday

Published on April 18, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Springfield Cardinals News Release







WICHITA, KS - The Cardinals were unable to hold a late lead in Wichita and dropped Friday night's contest to the Wind Surge, 5-4, at Equity Bank Park.

Jon Jon Gazdar's two-run home run in the top of the seventh inning gave Springfield a 4-1 lead, but Wichita rallied for four runs in the bottom of the seventh and held on for the win.

The home run was Gazdar's third of the season and came after a RBI-double earlier in the game. He now leads the team with 15 RBI.

DECISIONS:

W: Hidalgo (1-1)

L: Ynfante (0-1)

S: Fleming (1)

NOTES:

Starter Mason Molina struck out six and allowed one run over 4.1 innings. He retired the final seven batters he faced.

Trey Paige went 3-for-4 with a double.

Travis Honeyman finished 2-for-4 with an RBI for his third-straight multi-hit game.

UP NEXT:

Saturday, April 18, 4:05 p.m. CT at Wichita

RHP Chen-Wei Lin (0-0, 1.35) vs. RHP C.J. Culpepper (0-1, 3.38)







Texas League Stories from April 18, 2026

Mason Molina Strikes out Six on Friday - Springfield Cardinals

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