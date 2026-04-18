Mason Molina Strikes out Six on Friday
TL Springfield Cardinals

Mason Molina Strikes out Six on Friday

Published on April 18, 2026 under Texas League (TL)
Springfield Cardinals News Release


WICHITA, KS - The Cardinals were unable to hold a late lead in Wichita and dropped Friday night's contest to the Wind Surge, 5-4, at Equity Bank Park.

Jon Jon Gazdar's two-run home run in the top of the seventh inning gave Springfield a 4-1 lead, but Wichita rallied for four runs in the bottom of the seventh and held on for the win.

The home run was Gazdar's third of the season and came after a RBI-double earlier in the game. He now leads the team with 15 RBI.

DECISIONS:

W: Hidalgo (1-1)

L: Ynfante (0-1)

S: Fleming (1)

NOTES:

Starter Mason Molina struck out six and allowed one run over 4.1 innings. He retired the final seven batters he faced.

Trey Paige went 3-for-4 with a double.

Travis Honeyman finished 2-for-4 with an RBI for his third-straight multi-hit game.

UP NEXT:

Saturday, April 18, 4:05 p.m. CT at Wichita

RHP Chen-Wei Lin (0-0, 1.35) vs. RHP C.J. Culpepper (0-1, 3.38)

Check out the Springfield Cardinals Statistics

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Texas League Stories from April 18, 2026


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