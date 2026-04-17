Springfield's Skid Stops with Thursday Night Win

Published on April 17, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Springfield Cardinals News Release







WICHITA, KS - The Springfield Cardinals jumped on the Wichita Wind Surge early and held on for a 10-7 win on Thursday night at Equity Bank Park.

Chase Davis got the scoring started for Springfield with an RBI-double in a three-run first inning and eventually tacked on one of the club's final runs with a solo home run in the fourth. The homer was his third of the season.

DECISIONS:

W: Watson (2-0)

L: Paredes (1-1)

S: Murphy (1)

NOTES:

Springfield scored all 10 of its runs and recorded all 11 of its hits in the first four innings.

Noah Mendlinger (3-for-5), Trey Paige (2-for-4), and Travis Honeyman (2-for-5) all recorded multi-hit games.

Ryan Murphy pitched a perfect ninth inning to record his first professional save.

Starter Braden Davis allowed three runs on five hits over four innings of work in a no-decision.

The win snapped a seven-game losing streak for the Cardinals, their longest since 2024.

UP NEXT:

Friday, April 17, 6:35 p.m. CT at Wichita

LHP Mason Molina (0-1, 4.50) vs. RHP Ty Langenberg (0-1, 1.54)







Texas League Stories from April 17, 2026

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