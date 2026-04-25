Chase Davis Homers Twice in Springfield Victory

Published on April 24, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Springfield Cardinals News Release







SPRINGFIELD, MO - Chase Davis and Travis Honeyman slugged the Cardinals to a Friday night victory over the Midland RockHounds 9-2. Davis hit a pair of homers while Honeyman launched his first career Double-A longball.

DECISIONS:

W: Chen-Wei Lin (1-1)

L: Chen Zhuang (2-1)

NOTES:

Brandt Thompson tossed five innings, striking out six while allowing two hits. Chen-Wei Lin piggybacked the start, going four scoreless innings with six strikeouts.

Davis tallied three hits, two homers and four RBI in the game.

Ryan Campos, Miguel Ugueto and Dakota Harris tallied multi-hit games.

The series is now tied at two games apiece.

UP NEXT:

Saturday, April 25, 6:05 PM CT vs. Midland RockHounds at Hammons Field

LHP Liam Doyle (0-2, 9.39) vs LHP Wei-En Lin (1-0, 2.25)

RHP Brandt Thompson (1-1, 2.70) vs RHP Chen Zhuang (2-0, 0.79)







Texas League Stories from April 24, 2026

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