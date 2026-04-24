Vázquez, Nats Walk-Off Surge in 10, 13-12

Published on April 24, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Northwest Arkansas Naturals News Release







SPRINGDALE, AR - Daniel Vázquez drove a walk-off, two-run single to right field and Brett Squires recorded five RBI Thursday night at Arvest Ballpark, with the Northwest Arkansas Naturals (9-9) earning a win over the Wichita Wind Surge (10-8) in 10 innings, 13-12. The Naturals continue their six-game set against the Wind Surge on Friday at 7:05 PM CT.

Wichita got off to a strong start for the second straight night, scoring four in the first inning off Félix Arronde.

Brett Squires picked up his first RBI of the evening in the bottom of the first, doubling in Sam Kulasingam to make it 4-1 Wichita. The designated hitter struck another run-scoring double in the third to knock in Kulasingam once again. Squires capped off the Naturals' six-run fourth with a three-run shot to right-center. It was Squires' fifth homer of the season, and he leads the Texas League with 25 RBI.

After NWA took an 8-6 lead, the Wind Surge tied the game in the fifth and took the lead back on Jose Salas' second homer of the night.

Kulasingam and Vázquez hit RBI singles in the bottom of the eighth. That gave the Naturals a late lead before Ricardo Olivar hit his fourth homer of the series, tying the game at 10 in the ninth and sending the contest to extras.

Poncho Ruiz crushed Wichita's sixth homer of the game in the 10th inning - a two-run blast to give the Wind Surge a 12-10 advantage.

After Carson Roccaforte's run-scoring single, Colton Becker singled and Kulasingam moved over the runners with a sacrifice bunt. Vázquez delivered with the Naturals down to their final out, driving in Roccaforte and Kulasingam to win the ballgame, 13-12.

The Naturals face off against the Wind Surge for the fourth game of the series Friday, with first pitch at 7:05 PM CT. Fans can enjoy pregame "Happy Hour" specials at the Bullpen Party, as well as postgame Fireworks, presented by Arkansas Blue Cross and Blue Shield. Fans can get their tickets at NWANaturals.com for the remainder of the 12-game homestand.

As always, fans can follow along through the Naturals' TV broadcast, available with a subscription to MLB.tv or the MiLB App and for free through the Bally Live Sports App. Additionally, you can listen to the radio call of all 138 games with the "Voice of the Naturals", Shawn Murnin, on the MiLB app and NWANaturals.com.







Texas League Stories from April 24, 2026

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