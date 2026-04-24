RoughRiders Held to One Hit in Loss to Tulsa

Published on April 24, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Frisco RoughRiders News Release







FRISCO, Texas - The Frisco RoughRiders notched just one hit in a 6-1 loss to the Tulsa Drillers on Thursday night at Riders Field.

Frisco (8-10) fell behind in the first inning to Tulsa (14-4) when starter Winston Santos (0-1) hit Elijah Hainline with the bases loaded to fall behind 1-0.

Pitching with a lead, Drillers starter Patrick Copen (3-0) tied Double-A career highs with 6.1 innings pitched and nine strikeouts. The righthander surrendered a single in the first inning, but that was Frisco's only hit.

Tulsa scored five runs in the sixth against Ben Anderson - only one earned - to take a 6-0 lead before the Riders got their lone run on a sacrifice fly from Frainyer Chavez.

Notes to Know:

Wilian Bormie gave the Riders two stellar innings out of the bullpen, striking out three without allowing a hit or a run.

Frisco tied a season-high with 13 strikeouts as a team. All five arms who pitched struck out multiple Drillers.

After dropping the first three games, the Riders aim to win their first of the series on Friday night at Riders Field, turning to RHP Leandro Lopez (0-0, 2.20) against Tulsa LHP Wyatt Crowell (1-1, 3.60).







Texas League Stories from April 24, 2026

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