Tuesday's Game Between Frisco and Tulsa Postponed Due to Inclement Weather

Published on April 21, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Frisco RoughRiders News Release







FRISCO, Texas - Tuesday's game between the Frisco RoughRiders and Tulsa Drillers was postponed due to inclement weather, setting up a doubleheader starting at 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 22nd.

Gates will open at 4:00 p.m. and the Riders will play two seven-inning games against the Drillers. Game two will begin approximately thirty minutes after the conclusion of game one.

Fans can bring their ticket from Tuesday's game to the box office during normal business hours and exchange it for a ticket to any future 2026 RoughRiders home game. An email will be sent out with further details to all fans who had tickets for Tuesday's game. Ticket exchanges are based on availability and can be made over the phone or at the ballpark ticket office.

The Riders will turn to LHP Josh Trentadue (0-0, 7.04) in game one of the doubleheader and LHP Blake Townsend (0-1, 9.00) in game two.







Texas League Stories from April 21, 2026

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