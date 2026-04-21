CC Edged in Opener

Published on April 21, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Corpus Christi Hooks News Release







NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR - Home runs by Sammy Siani and Michael Arroyo helped Arkansas to a 3-2 win over the Hooks before an education day crowd of 4,751 Tuesday at Dickey-Stephens Park.

Corpus Christi, 5-1 vs. Northwest Arkansas last week at Whataburger Field, received a strong start from Jackson Nezuh on Tuesday in Little Rock.

Nezuh held the Travs to one single over the first two innings before Caleb Cali and Siana opened the third with a double and home run, respectively.

That was the only blemish for Nezuh, who retired six of eight batters to finish his outing. The 24-year-old from St. Cloud, Florida struck out five against one walk.

Trevor Austin accounted for two of the five Corpus Christi hits. Austin's homer in the first marked his fourth long ball over a span of six games. He also doubled to begin the eighth and was promptly plated by Joseph Sullivan's two bagger. A line drive double play closed the CC eighth abruptly.

Trevor Austin gets it out of here! The Hooks are on the board with a home run! pic.twitter.com/cI9ePdZCoj - Corpus Christi Hooks (@cchooks) April 21, 2026

Arroyo's sixth-inning solo home run was the difference for the Travs who entered the game having dropped six of eight.

Trey McLoughlin responded to the salvo by dispatching five of the final six men he faced.

Amilcar Chirinos struck out two in a scoreless eighth.







Texas League Stories from April 21, 2026

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