Amarillo Series Opener at San Antonio Postponed

Published on April 21, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Amarillo Sod Poodles News Release







SAN ANTONIO, TX. - Due to inclement weather in the area, tonight's Amarillo Sod Poodles game on the road at the San Antonio Missions has been postponed.

The postponed game will be played tomorrow night beginning at 5:05 p.m. with the originally scheduled Wednesday night game following afterwards. Both games will be seven innings with game two beginning approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of game one. Stay tuned to Sod Poodles social media for updates.

Fans can tune in to Sod Poodles baseball all summer long for free on the Bally Sports Live app or at BallySports.com. Additionally, fans may purchase an MLB+ subscription, which includes access to MiLB games live and on demand, live MLB audio for all 30 teams, MLB Network, and MLB Big Inning.

For radio listeners, every Sod Poodles game in 2026 will be broadcast live on KIXZ 940 AM, the new Official Radio Home of the Amarillo Sod Poodles. Listen Live links are available on the Sod Poodles website as well as on NewsTalk 940 AM's website.







Texas League Stories from April 21, 2026

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