Timely Pitching and Homers Give Arkansas Series Opening Win

Published on April 21, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Arkansas Travelers News Release







North Little Rock, AR - Four pitchers combined for 13 strikeouts and home runs from Sammy Siani and Michael Arroyo pushed the Arkansas Travelers to a 3-2 win over the Corpus Christi Hooks on Tuesday. Michael Morales, Jimmy Kingsbury, Peyton Alford and Charlie Beilenson each struck out two hitters in holding off the Hooks. The three relievers totaled eight strikeouts and no walks over 5.2 innings. Kingsbury went 2.2 scoreless and earned the win. Beilenson collected the final five outs for his first save of the season.

Moments That Mattered

* Siani got the Travs on the board and in front with a two-run blast in the bottom of the third.

* Corpus Christi loaded the bases the next inning with one out on an error and two walks. Kingsbury came out of the bullpen and recorded a strikeout and a fly out to strand all three runners and hold the lead.

Notable Travs Performances

* RHP Jimmy Kingsbury: Win, 2.2 IP, H, 4 K

* RHP Charlie Beilenson: Sv, 1.2 IP, H, 2 K

News and Notes

* Arkansas recorded their first one-run win of the year.

* Lazaro Montes extended his hitting streak to 7 with a second inning single.

The series continues on Wednesday night with RH Ryan Hawks (2-0, 3.00) starting for Arkansas against RH Bryce Mayer (0-0, 4.76). It is the first Dog Day of the season with first pitch set for 6:35 p.m. The game will be broadcast on 106.7 FM Buz2, MLB.tv, the Bally Sports Live App and the Milb First Pitch App.







Texas League Stories from April 21, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.