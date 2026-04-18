Travs Stunned by Drillers

Published on April 17, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Arkansas Travelers News Release







Tulsa, OK - The Tulsa Drillers got a walk-off home run from Jake Gelof to complete a comeback and defeat the Arkansas Travelers, 5-4 on Friday night. The Travs led by as many as three, but the Drillers scored the final four runs, all over the back half of the game. Kade Anderson delivered five innings of one-run ball with five strikeouts in his third professional start. Lazaro Montes had two hits including a double and drove in a run while Blake Rambusch also had a multi-hit game.

Moments That Mattered

* A Montes RBI double and a sacrifice fly from Charlie Pagliarini built the Travs lead to three in the fifth inning.

* After Tulsa put up runs in the sixth and eighth innings, they got a leadoff double in the ninth before Gelof's homer came with two out.

Notable Travs Performances

* RF Lazaro Montes: 2-3, BB, 2B, RBI

* LHP Kade Anderson: 5 IP, 3 H, R, BB, 5 K

News and Notes

* Rambusch notched two hits for the fourth consecutive game.

* Arkansas fell to 4-3 when leading after eight innings this season.

The series continues on with a doubleheader on Saturday. RH Ryan Sloan (0-1, 4.50) starts for Arkansas in game one with LH Nico Tellache (0-1, 5.63) pitching in game two. Tulsa counters with LH Wyatt Crowell (1-0, 0.00) and RH Peyton Martin (0-1, 10.13). First pitch of the opener is set for 4:30 pm. The games will be broadcast on 106.7 FM Buz2, MLB.tv, the Bally Sports Live App and the Milb First Pitch App.







Texas League Stories from April 17, 2026

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