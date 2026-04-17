Naturals Strike Late

Published on April 17, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Corpus Christi Hooks News Release







CORPUS CHRISTI - Northwest Arkansas produced seven runs over the final four innings Thursday night, rallying to a 9-4 win over the Hooks before 3,203 fans at Whataburger Field.

James Hicks helped Corpus Christi take a 4-2 lead into the sixth. Hicks, pitching five innings for a second consecutive start, permitted two runs on four hits and one walk, facing just two over the minimum.

The Hooks, who totaled 18 runs on 18 hits Tuesday and Wednesday, were held to three base hits Thursday. Trevor Austin's first-inning solo home run was his second blast in the past three games.

A HOME RUN for Trevor Austin! pic.twitter.com/HS0VqTFUkc - Corpus Christi Hooks (@cchooks) April 17, 2026

CC was at it again in the second. Garret Guillemette drew a lead-off walk and, two outs later, Yamal Encarnacio n bounced a smash single up the middle to score the run and tie the game at 2.

Encarnacion leads the club with eight RBIs.

The Naturals committed four errors over the fourth and the fifth, helping the Hooks to a fleeting 4-2 edge.







Texas League Stories from April 17, 2026

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