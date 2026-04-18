CC Blasts Naturals

Published on April 17, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Corpus Christi Hooks News Release







CORPUS CHRISTI - Two-out, three-run home runs by Pascanel Ferreras and Trevor Austin highlighted a rousing 10-3 Hooks triumph over Northwest Arkansas before Friday Fireworks and a crowd of 4,542 fans at Whataburger Field.

Corpus Christi is 7-3 over its last 10 games.

The night began with Will Bush's second home run in as many games, a lead-off deep fly that crashed into the batter's eye in straightaway center, evening the score at 1.

Two outs later, Ferreras chimed in with a three-run jack to left, helping the Hooks fashion a 5-1 lead.

The Naturals cut the home surplus to two but Corpus Christi added four more in the fifth. A Luis Baez pinch-hit single and Walker Janek's RBI knock contributed to the rally, which culminated with Austin's third long ball in four-game span, a laser to left for a 9-3 score.

Astros lefty Bennett Sousa struck out all five batters he faced to pick up the win. Sousa has allowed just one base runner while fanning nine in 3.2 frames over three appearances, including one for Triple-A Sugar Land.







Texas League Stories from April 17, 2026

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