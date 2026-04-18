Frisco Drops Second Extra-Innings Game in Amarillo

Published on April 17, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Frisco RoughRiders News Release







AMARILLO, Texas - The Frisco RoughRiders dropped a second consecutive extra innings game 6-5 to the Amarillo Sod Poodles on Friday night from HODGETOWN.

Frisco (7-6) fell behind early, but got a great start from Leandro Lopez. The righty fired the first six-inning start of the season and allowed four earned on four hits with five strikeouts in the hitter-friendly environment.

The Riders offensively got solo home runs on back-to-back pitches by Keyber Rodriguez and Keith Jones II in the fourth inning and then tied the game in the seventh with hits from Julian Brock, Corey Joyce and Jake Snider.

The teams traded individual runs in the next two half innings, but after Amarillo's Alfred Morrillo (1-1) did not allow a run in the top half of the tenth, Ben McLaughlin hit a walk-off single off of Jonathan Brand (0-1) in the bottom half of the inning.

Notes to Know:

Rodriguez and Jones' home runs were both their second of the season. Jones hit his 452 feet.

Eric Loomis has not allowed an earned run through six appearances this season after tossing 1.2 scoreless innings with three strikeouts.

With the series evened up 2-2, Frisco aims to pull back ahead on Saturday with LHP Dylan MacLean (1-0, 6.23) pitching against RHP Jose Cabrera (0-0, 1.13) in a 7:05 p.m. start from HODGETOWN.







Texas League Stories from April 17, 2026

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