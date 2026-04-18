Red Hot Ross Powers Wind Surge Past Cardinals 5-4

Published on April 17, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Wichita Wind Surge News Release







WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Wind Surge (7-6) rallied late to defeat the Springfield Cardinals (5-6) 5-4 in game four of a six-game series Friday night at Equity Bank Park, powered by another standout performance from Ben Ross.

Ross delivered his sixth consecutive multi-hit game, including a go-ahead two-run home run in the seventh inning. He extended his hitting streak to 13 games and recorded his ninth multi-hit performance of the season. Garrett Spain also contributed with a home run and his second multi-hit game of the year.

On the mound, Ty Langenberg allowed two runs over five innings while striking out three. In relief, Alejandro Hidalgo earned his first win of the season, his first since 2021, and William Fleming recorded his first professional save with a scoreless outing.

THE RUNDOWN

Langenberg set the tone early, allowing just one hit over two scoreless innings while striking out one.

Wichita struck first in the second inning when Spain drove a low-and-away pitch out to right field for his third home run of the season.

Springfield responded in the third, opening the inning with back-to-back singles before a ball off the third-base bag allowed one run to score. The Cardinals sent both runners to the plate but the second would be cut down by Kyle DeBarge on a laser from along the wall between left field and third base, keeping the game tied 1-1.

The Cardinals took the lead in the fourth with a two-out rally, using a double and a single to plate a run and take a 2-1 advantage.

Hidalgo entered in the sixth and worked a scoreless inning, striking out two.

Springfield extended its lead in the seventh with a two-run home run to make it 4-1.

Wichita responded in the bottom half of the inning, beginning with a walk and a single to open the frame. After both runners advanced on a balk, a wild pitch brought home a run, and DeBarge followed with a sacrifice fly to cut the deficit to 4-3.

Ross then delivered the biggest swing of the ballgame, launching a two-run home run to the opposite field to give Wichita a 5-4 lead.

Fleming entered in the eighth and worked two scoreless innings, inducing a game-ending 6-4-3 double play to secure the win.

HIGHLIGHTS

Wichita has hit nine home runs over the last three games.

Ross extended his hitting streak to 13 games and recorded his ninth multi-hit performance.

Ross has recorded six consecutive multi-hit games and homered in three straight contests.

Rosario extended his hitting streak to four games.

Mendez has reached base safely in six consecutive games.

Spain hit his third home run of the season and recorded his second multi-hit game.

Salas extended his hitting streak to five games.

Langenberg allowed two runs over five innings.

Hidalgo collected his first win of the season, and his first win since 2021.

Fleming tallied his second consecutive scoreless appearance and recorded his first professional save.

STAT OF THE DAY

6 - Ross has recorded six consecutive multi-hit games and homered in three straight contests.

WHAT'S NEXT

The Wind Surge continue their six-game homestand with game five against the Springfield Cardinals on Saturday at 4:05 p.m. at Equity Bank Park. Games can be heard on windsurge.com and viewed on MiLB.TV and Bally Sports Live. For tickets, visit windsurge.com/tickets.







Texas League Stories from April 17, 2026

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