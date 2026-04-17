Wind Surge Tally 14 Hits, Fall to Cardinals 10-7

Published on April 16, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Wichita Wind Surge News Release







WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Wind Surge (6-6) dropped game three of a six-game series, falling 10-7 to the Springfield Cardinals (5-6) on Thursday night at Equity Bank Park despite a 14-hit performance and three home runs.

Wichita recorded 14 hits, including seven for extra bases, but could not complete a late comeback in a high-scoring contest. Ben Ross led the offense, extending his hitting streak to 12 games while recording his fifth consecutive multi-hit performance and a home run. Hendry Mendez added three hits and two RBIs, while Kala'i Rosario, Ricardo Olivar and Jose Salas also posted multi-hit games. Kyle DeBarge and Salas each homered in the loss.

On the mound, the bullpen provided several bright spots. Luis Quiñones recorded his first scoreless appearance of the season, while Darren Bowen and Jaylen Nowlin each extended their scoreless streaks to three consecutive outings to start the year.

THE RUNDOWN

Springfield struck first in the opening inning, putting three consecutive runners on base. An RBI double brought in the first run, and the Cardinals added two more on a fielder's choice and a run-scoring single to take a 3-0 lead.

Wichita responded in the bottom of the first as DeBarge led off with a home run off the scoreboard. Ross followed with a double, extending his hitting streak to 12 games, and Mendez drove him in with an RBI single to cut the deficit to 3-2.

The Wind Surge evened the score in the second when Salas launched a home run onto the concourse in right field, his second in as many games.

Springfield answered in the third, opening with a double and a walk before stringing together three hits to score three runs. A double steal allowed another run to score, and the Cardinals added one more with a single following a Wichita fielding error to extend the lead to 8-3.

The Cardinals added two more runs in the fourth on a solo home run and an RBI single to push the lead to 10-3.

Bowen entered in the fifth and provided stability, retiring six of the seven batters he faced over two scoreless innings.

Wichita began to chip away in the bottom of the fifth. Rosario singled and advanced to second on a wild pitch before Mendez drove him in with his second RBI of the night. Amick followed with a double to put two runners in scoring position, and Olivar added an RBI single. The Surge added another run on a fielder's choice to cut the deficit to 10-6.

Wichita continued to rally in the eighth when Ross launched a 442-foot home run, but the Surge could not complete the comeback and fell 10-7.

HIGHLIGHTS

Wichita has hit seven home runs over the last two games.

The Wind Surge recorded 14 hits, their third double-digit hit performance of the season.

Seven of Wichita's 14 hits went for extra bases.

DeBarge hit his second home run of the season.

Ross extended his hitting streak to 12 games and recorded his eighth multi-hit performance.

Ross has recorded five consecutive multi-hit games and homered in back-to-back contests.

Rosario recorded his second multi-hit game of the season.

Mendez extended his hitting streak to five games and recorded his third multi-RBI game.

Olivar recorded his second multi-hit game of the season.

Salas notched his first multi-hit game of the year and has homered in back-to-back games.

Bowen threw two scoreless innings, his third consecutive scoreless appearance.

Quiñones recorded his first scoreless outing of the season.

Nowlin recorded his third consecutive scoreless appearance.

STAT OF THE DAY

14 - Wichita recorded 14 hits, including seven for extra bases.

WHAT'S NEXT

The Wind Surge continue their six-game homestand with game four against the Springfield Cardinals on Friday at 6:35 p.m. at Equity Bank Park. Games can be heard on windsurge.com and viewed on MiLB.TVand Bally Sports Live. For tickets, visit windsurge.com/tickets.







Texas League Stories from April 16, 2026

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