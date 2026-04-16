Gavin Collyer Makes MLB Debut with the Rangers

Published on April 16, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Frisco RoughRiders News Release







FRISCO, Texas - Former Frisco RoughRiders pitcher Gavin Collyer made his MLB debut with the Texas Rangers on Wednesday, April 15th in their game against the Athletics from Sutter Health Park. He is the first player in 2026 who will go on the Road to the Show Wall, driven by Avondale Dealerships.

After entering the game in the seventh inning with two outs, Collyer struck out the only man he saw, A's outfielder Lawrence Butler, on three pitches in a 6-5 loss.

The Rangers No. 30 prospect per MLB Pipeline was called up from Triple-A Round Rock to make his debut. He had started the season 1-0 with a 2.70 ERA over six outings. In 6.2 innings, he had struck out 11, only walking two.

The Lawrenceville, Georgia native pitched one game for the RoughRiders in 2024 before starting the season with them again in 2025. In that season, he owned a 3.97 ERA in 37 games, striking out 65 batters in 45.1 innings prior to his promotion to Round Rock.

A 12th-round selection by the Rangers in 2019 out of Mountain View High School, Collyer is in his seventh professional season.

Collyer is the first former RoughRiders player to make his MLB debut in 2026 and the 226th player in franchise history.

Frisco will take the field Thursday looking to secure at least a series split, with RHP Winston Santos (0-0, 7.71) pitching against RHP Josh Grosz (0-1, 9.00) in a 6:35 p.m. game from HODGETOWN.







Texas League Stories from April 16, 2026

Gavin Collyer Makes MLB Debut with the Rangers - Frisco RoughRiders

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