Wind Surge Rally Falls Short in 7-6 Loss to Naturals

Published on April 21, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Wichita Wind Surge News Release







SPRINGDALE, Ark. - The Wichita Wind Surge (9-7) dropped the opener of a six-game series, falling 7-6 to the Northwest Arkansas Naturals (8-8) on Tuesday night at Arvest Ballpark despite loading the bases twice in the ninth inning.

Wichita batted around in the ninth inning, scoring three runs, but came up just short. Garrett Spain led the offense with two hits, including a double and a home run, for his fourth multi-hit game of the season. Kyle DeBarge and Andrew Cossetti also recorded two hits, while Ricardo Olivar hit a two-run home run in the sixth, his first of the season.

On the mound, Ryan Gallagher allowed two runs over 4 1/3 innings while striking out six to tie his season high. The Wind Surge pitching staff recorded 12 strikeouts, the eighth time reaching double digits this season, but allowed nine hits and issued four walks in the loss.

THE RUNDOWN

Gallagher started for Wichita and was sharp early, striking out four over his first two innings.

The Wind Surge threatened in the third after Cossetti doubled to lead off the inning and Jake Rucker drew a walk, but Wichita was unable to score.

Northwest Arkansas broke through in the fourth with a leadoff double that came around to score on another two-out double, giving the Naturals a 1-0 lead.

The Naturals added to their lead in the fifth, opening the inning with a solo home run before adding an RBI double and a two-run single to extend the advantage to 5-0.

Wichita cut into the deficit in the sixth when Mendez singled and Olivar followed with a two-run home run to make it 5-2.

The Wind Surge continued to chip away in the seventh as Spain launched a solo home run, his second extra-base hit of the game, cutting the lead to 5-3.

Northwest Arkansas added insurance in the seventh and eighth, scoring a run in each inning on wild pitches to extend the lead to 7-3.

Wichita rallied in the ninth, beginning with a single from Cossetti and three consecutive walks to force in a run. DeBarge added an RBI single, and Mendez drove in another with a groundout to cut the deficit to 7-6, but comeback attempt ended on a warning-track fly ball.

HIGHLIGHTS

Wichita has hit 13 home runs over the last six games.

The Wind Surge struck out 12 batters, the eighth time reaching double digits this season.

Spain extended his hitting streak to six games and recorded his fourth multi-hit performance.

Spain has recorded four extra-base hits over his last five games.

Ross extended his on-base streak to 15 games.

DeBarge recorded his third multi-hit performance of the season.

Mendez recorded a hit and an RBI.

Olivar hit his first home run of the season.

Cossetti recorded his second multi-hit game of the year.

Gallagher tied his season high with six strikeouts.

Kyle Bischoff was activated from the injured list and made his Wind Surge debut.

STAT OF THE DAY

4 - Spain recorded his fourth home run, multi-hit game, and has four extra-base hits over his last five games.

WHAT'S NEXT

The Wind Surge continue their six-game road series against the Northwest Arkansas Naturals on Wednesday at 7:05 p.m. at Arvest Ballpark. Games can be heard on windsurge.com and viewed on MiLB.TV and Bally Sports Live. For tickets, visit windsurge.com/tickets.







Texas League Stories from April 21, 2026

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