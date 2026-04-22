Springfield Rallies Late to Defeat Midland Tuesday

Published on April 21, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Springfield Cardinals News Release







SPRINGFIELD, MO - The Springfield Cardinals began their second homestand with a victory over the Midland RockHounds on Tuesday night 5-4. A four-run rally in the bottom of the seventh sent the Cardinals to victory over the red-hot Athletics affiliate. SHP Jurrangelo Cijntje settled down after a rocky first inning, striking out four batters in 4.2 IP of one-run ball.

Final line for Cardinals No. 5 prospect Jurrangelo Cijntje tonight: 4.2 IP, 3 H, ER, 3 BB, 4 K pic.twitter.com/lej9rTW9KO - Springfield Cardinals (@Sgf_Cardinals) April 22, 2026

DECISIONS:

W: Hunter Hayes (1-0)

L: Blaze Pontes (1-1)

S: Ryan Murphy (2)

NOTES:

Springfield didn't tally their first hit until the seventh inning.

Jon Jon Gazdar drove home his 16th and 17th runs of the season in a four-run seventh. He leads the team and is second in the Texas League.

RHP Austin Love and RHP Hunter Hayes combined for three shutout innings out of the bullpen behind Cijntje.

Zach Levenson was the only Cardinal with a multi-hit game, including a double.

UP NEXT:

Sunday, April 19, 1:05 p.m. CT vs. Midland RockHounds at Hammons Field

Day Baseball, Wiener Wednesday

LHP Braden Davis (0-1, 8.25) vs RHP Corey Avant (0-1, 3.75)







Texas League Stories from April 21, 2026

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