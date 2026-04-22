Game Postponed
TL San Antonio Missions

Game Postponed

Published on April 21, 2026 under Texas League (TL)
San Antonio Missions News Release


Tonight's game between the Missions and Sod Poodles has been postponed. We will play a doubleheader tomorrow beginning at 5:05 p.m. We will honor AARP $2 Tuesday prices, and you only need one ticket for the two games. Gates open at 4:30 p.m.

Tonight's game ticket can only be exchanged for tomorrow's game or any future AARP $2 Tuesday.

For more info, fans can call us at 210-675-7275.

Check out the San Antonio Missions Statistics

Share: Facebook | Twitter/X | LinkedIn | Reddit | Email



Texas League Stories from April 21, 2026


The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

OurSports Central