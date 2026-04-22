Game Postponed
Published on April 21, 2026 under Texas League (TL)
San Antonio Missions News Release
Tonight's game between the Missions and Sod Poodles has been postponed. We will play a doubleheader tomorrow beginning at 5:05 p.m. We will honor AARP $2 Tuesday prices, and you only need one ticket for the two games. Gates open at 4:30 p.m.
Tonight's game ticket can only be exchanged for tomorrow's game or any future AARP $2 Tuesday.
For more info, fans can call us at 210-675-7275.
Check out the San Antonio Missions Statistics
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