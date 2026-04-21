RoughRiders, Texas Holy Catering Ink Partnership Deal

Published on April 21, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Frisco RoughRiders News Release







FRISCO, Texas - The Frisco RoughRiders, Double-A affiliate of the Texas Rangers, have announced a new partnership deal with Texas Holy Catering, a family-owned Texas BBQ catering and food service company.

As part of the partnership, Texas Holy Catering will have a new concession stand above section 105. There, they will be serving up Texas BBQ, wings and dessert favorites throughout the season, including their famous Dinger.

"We are honored to partner with such a great organization as the Frisco RoughRiders,' said Texas Holy Catering & Concessions Owners Cody and Lauren Hays. "We are excited to elevate the concession options for the Riders fans and offer them some fun and tasty ballpark treats."

Proudly serving Dallas, Fort Worth and the entire DFW Metroplex, Texas Holy Catering specializes in custom event catering and on-site cooking experiences. They bring bold Texas flavor and fast, professional service to events. Every fall, they are a staple of the Texas State Fair, last year serving Fried Ribs and Fusion BBQ in addition to their Sopapilla Factory.

"We cannot wait for fans to try Texas Holy Catering at Riders Field, as they will be a big part of our concession offerings," Scott Burchett, RoughRiders General Manager said. "We're always looking to add unique items to the food experience at Riders Field and Texas Holy delivers with some 'must try' items."

The RoughRiders start their first full road trip against the Amarillo Sod Poodles (Diamondbacks affiliate) next with game one from HODGETOWN at 6:35 p.m. on Tuesday, April 14th.

Season and single-game tickets for the 2026 season are on sale and we cannot wait to have you at Riders Field. For tickets and more information about the Frisco RoughRiders, visit RidersBaseball.com or call 972.731.9200.







Texas League Stories from April 21, 2026

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