Riders Split Series After Sunday Loss in Amarillo

Published on April 19, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Frisco RoughRiders News Release







AMARILLO, Texas - The Frisco RoughRiders lost 9-7 in their Sunday series finale on the road in Amarillo to split the series three games apiece with the Sod Poodles.

Frisco (8-7) took its only lead of the game in the second inning, when catcher Julian Brock plastered a towering two-run home run over the left field wall to make it 2-1. Amarillo (5-10) responded with three runs in the bottom of the frame to retake the lead 4-2 against Frisco's starter David Davalillo (0-2).

After going quiet in the middle innings, the Riders reignited with a Corey Joyce RBI double in the seventh inning to draw back down 7-4 and made it a one-run game when Brock smoked a two-RBI double for a 7-6 deficit.

Down by three in the ninth inning, the RoughRiders got singles from Frainyer Chavez and Corey Joyce, but had a runner thrown out at third base to end the game after Brock dropped a single in to center field. got singles from Frainyer Chavez a

Notes to Know:

Brock finished 3-for-5 at the plate, including his second home run of the season and drove in a career-high five.

Joyce finished his first week with Frisco with another two-hit game. He went 10-for-21 with two home runs and nine RBI

Frisco will now return home and prepare for a 12:05 p.m. series opener against the Tulsa Drillers on Tuesday, April 21 at Riders Field.







Texas League Stories from April 19, 2026

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