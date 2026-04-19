San Antonio Blanked by Midland in Sunday Finale

Published on April 19, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

San Antonio Missions News Release







MIDLAND, Texas (April 19, 2026)- Wei-En Lin retired the first nine San Antonio Missions (4-11) he faced, setting the stage for a 7-0 Midland RockHounds (12-3) win. With the victory, the RockHounds ended up taking five of six from the Missions this week.

Jared Dickey hit his second homer of the week in the bottom of the third, a solo shot that put Midland up 1-0 against Missions starter Jagger Haynes. Then in the fifth inning, things unraveled for San Antonio. 11 RockHounds came to the plate against three Missions pitchers in the frame. Leo De Vries and Cameron Leary singles brought in a run each, but a fielder's choice and back-to-back bases loaded walks did the rest of the damage.

The Missions threatened Lin in the fourth and fifth innings, placing runners at the corners in each frame, but Lin escaped before handing things to his bullpen. From there, Micah Dallas, Jared Johnson, Domingo Robles and Shohei Tomioka each threw a scoreless inning to keep the Missions off the board.

Up Next:

The Missions have an off day on Monday as they return home to start a six-game series in San Antonio against the Amarillo Sod Poodles. First pitch on Tuesday is at 7:05 p.m. Both teams have yet to announce their starters. It is AARP $2 Tuesday! Fans can get $2 tickets, $2 hot dogs, $2 American draft beer and $2 Sofia's pizza slices. Catch all the action on Country Legends KKYX, 680 AM, 104.9 FM and kkyx.com. Tickets are available at samissions.com or by calling 210-675-7275.







Texas League Stories from April 19, 2026

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