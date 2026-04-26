Salas's Heroics Not Enough as Missions Drop Fourth in a Row

Published on April 25, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

San Antonio Missions News Release







SAN ANTONIO - The clash between division foes continued at The Wolff in a contest that saw two San Antonio blasts past the right field wall, a promising performance from the budding young star Ethan Salas and extra inning madness, but it was all eclipsed by the Amarillo Sod Poodles (9-11), who scraped by with a 5-4 extra-inning win over the San Antonio Missions (5-15).

Missions left-hander Jagger Haynes got off to a shaky start in the opening frame of the evening, allowing Amarillo to jump out to a lead with three straight hits to right field. Two singles and a Ben McLaughlin double put the Sod Poodles up 2-0 early before a Haynes strikeout closed out the inning. Haynes managed to bounce back in the second inning by retiring the side, mixing up Adrian De Leon and Druw Jones for two more strikeouts.

Missions outfielder Kai Murphy broke out of his current home stand slump with a ground ball single in the bottom of the third. Salas followed by demolishing one over the right field for his second home run in back-to-back games to keep the Missions alive 2-2. The promising prospect has made the most of his at bats this series, piling on five RBI's, two walks and a double to total a .417 batting average.

Haynes danced his way out of danger in the fifth inning after stinging the side of designated hitter Cristofer Torin and walking Manuel Peña on four pitches with two out. Haynes dished out a season-high 83 pitches before slamming the door shut on the Sod Poodles for his sixth and final strikeout.

Bullpens from both squads showed out in this contest beginning at the halfway point as neither side would budge to break the tie. Amarillo's Billy Corcoran served up three strikeouts while narrowly evading a potential Leandro Cedeño homer that would be ended up a foul ball.

San Antonio's Andrew Dalquist started off hot with three strikeouts; however, he would lose his grip at the mound in a game-altering seventh inning. Torin and Peña would gang up to score runs off two singles and a double for the Sod Poodles in the inning to retake the lead 4-2.

The Missions answered back in their turn to provide some offense. A blast off the bat of Albert Fabian went crashing into The Wolff's scoreboard to trim the deficit 4-3. Murphy and Salas kept rolling against Sod Poodles pitching in this one to get on first and second base, but the comeback fell short as Carlos Rey finished the seventh for Corcoran with a strikeout.

Johan Moreno was at the top of his game after taking over for Dalquist. Moreno and Rey traded 1-2-3 eighth innings and four straight strikeouts in the closing pitching duel. Missions reliever Andrew Moore and Sod Poodles reliever Casey Anderson followed in the ninth for a continued fight to the finish.

Salas answered the call late in the ninth for a final push to send the game into extra innings. The rising star fired a laser into right field for an RBI double to score Murphy, evening up the score at four. The lively Missions faithful stuck around for extra innings as division foes remained locked up 4-4.

Jansel Luis was the late game bandit against San Antonio as Luis doubled off Moore to drive in Peña for the fate deciding run. Anderson slammed the door emphatically, retiring the side against the Missions as the Sod Poodles squeaked by yet again, 5-4.

Up Next:

The Missions and Sod Poodles continue their six-game series on Sunday at 1:05 p.m. at The Wolff. Ian Koenig (0-2, 6.46) faces Daniel Eagen (0-4, 10.03). It's Six Flags Kid's Day at the Wolff! The first 250 kids, 48" and under, will receive a complimentary one-day pass to Six Flags Fiesta Texas. Get here early for your chance to ride into the fun! Catch all the action on Country Legends KKYX, 680 AM, 104.9 FM and kkyx.com. Tickets are available at samissions.com or by calling 210-675-7275.







Texas League Stories from April 25, 2026

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