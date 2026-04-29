Drillers Overcome 3-0 Deficit to Sneak by Missions

Published on April 29, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

San Antonio Missions News Release







TULSA, Okla. - Leandro Cedeño and Tirso Ornelas hit back-to-back solo homers to put the San Antonio Missions (5-18) up 3-0 early, and Victor Lizarraga didn't allow a hit until the fourth inning, but the Tulsa Drillers (16-7) scored four unanswered runs to escape with a 4-3 win. Pinch hitters Ethan Salas and Braedon Karpathios came in with the game-tying and go-ahead runs in scoring position with just one out in the ninth, but Cam Day forced both to pop out to secure Tulsa's win.

It only took two batters for the Missions to jump ahead against Drillers starter Evan Shaw. Kai Murphy doubled on the first pitch of the game, and Romeo Sanabria drove him in with a single. Shaw, a reliever making his first career start, marked the beginning of a bullpen game for Tulsa, who ended up using five pitchers.

Lizarraga made his way through the Tulsa order once completely without allowing a hit. This gave San Antonio's offense a chance to work, and in the fourth, they struck against Carson Hobbs. Cedeño crushed a ball 417ft to dead center field before Ornelas pulled one down the right field line, keeping it fair and giving the Missions a 3-0 lead.

Still without a hit, Tulsa got a base runner in the fourth when Lizarraga hit Kyle Nevin. Zyhir Hope then made Lizarraga pay, sending a two-run homer 426ft onto Elgin Avenue, the street beyond right field of ONEOK Field. With one swing, the Drillers got their first hit and their first runs.

The offense continued in the fifth, when Frank Rodriguez, playing just his second game as a Driller, lined a homer onto the first row of the picnic area. His solo shot tied the game at three. Lizarraga finished the inning, making it through five innings for the second time this year, but Tulsa had evened the score.

Sadrac Franco tossed an electric sixth inning out of the bullpen, reaching 99mph and setting the heart of the Drillers' order down 1-2-3. Franco came out for a second inning and got a quick out before trouble began. Jake Gelof singled on a ground ball to second, Chris Newell walked and Rodriguez then came through again, doubling to left-center field to put Tulsa up 4-3. Harry Gustin entered and stranded two more in scoring position to keep the deficit at one, but the damage had been done.

The Missions didn't go down quietly. In the ninth, Albert Fabian got hit by a Cam Day delivery to reach base with one out. Pinch runner Kai Roberts scurried to third on a Carson Tucker double, his second of the day, placing the tying and go-ahead runs in scoring position with just one out. Salas came in for Francisco Acuña and popped out to third while Karpathios skied to right field in place of Chris Sargent Jr., ending the threat and the game with Tulsa still on top.

Up Next:

The Missions and Drillers continue their six-game series Thursday at 7:00 p.m. in Tulsa. Lefty Fernando Sanchez (1-1, 7.59) starts for San Antonio while righty Patrick Copen (3-0, 1.23) goes for Tulsa. Catch all the action on Country Legends KKYX, 680 AM, 104.9 FM and kkyx.com. Tickets are available at samissions.com or by calling 210-675-7275.







Texas League Stories from April 29, 2026

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