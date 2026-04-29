Wind Surge Ride Five-Run Sixth Inning Past Travelers, 5-1

Published on April 29, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Wichita Wind Surge News Release







WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Wind Surge (13-10) evened a six-game series against the Arkansas Travelers (11-12) with a 5-1 victory on Wednesday afternoon at Equity Bank Park, fueled by a dominant start from Aaron Rozek and a five-run sixth inning.

Rozek, making his first start of the season, allowed just one hit over four scoreless innings while striking out two. Spencer Bengard earned his second win of the year, allowing one run over two innings, while William Fleming and Alejandro Hidalgo each added scoreless relief appearances.

Offensively, six different Wichita hitters recorded a hit. Jorel Ortega delivered his first multi-RBI performance of the season, and Kyle DeBarge recorded his fourth multi-hit game of 2026. Kala'i Rosario also contributed with a hit and an RBI.

THE RUNDOWN

Rozek got the start for Wichita, the Wind Surge all-time leader in wins started strongly, inducing a double play and striking out one in a scoreless first inning.

He continued to deal through four innings, allowing just one hit while keeping Arkansas off the board.

The Wind Surge threatened in the fourth when Rosario doubled off the wall in left field, but a diving defensive play by Arkansas prevented Wichita from breaking through.

The Travelers opened the scoring in the sixth with a solo home run to take a 1-0 lead.

Wichita responded immediately in the bottom half of the inning. Three consecutive hits loaded the bases with no outs before Rosario drew a bases-loaded walk to tie the game. Billy Amick and Andrew Cossetti each drove in runs on fielder's choices, and Ortega capped the inning with a two-run pop fly that was lost in the sun, giving Wichita a 5-1 advantage.

Fleming entered in the seventh and struck out two in a scoreless inning. Hidalgo followed with two shutout innings to close out the win.

HIGHLIGHTS

CF Garrett Spain extended his on-base streak to 12 ames.

2B Kyle DeBarge recorded his fourth multi-hit performance of the season.

RF Kala'i Rosario has reached base safely in seven straight games.

INF Jorel Ortega recorded his first multi-RBI game of the year.

SP Aaron Rozek made his first start of 2026, allowing one hit over four scoreless innings.

RHP Spencer Bengard earned his second win of the season.

RHP William Fleming recorded his fourth consecutive scoreless outing and tied his season high in strikeouts.

RHP Alejandro Hidalgo tossed two scoreless innings in relief.

STAT OF THE DAY

1 - Wichita held Arkansas to just one run in the victory.

WHAT'S NEXT

The Wind Surge continue their six-game series against the Arkansas Travelers on Thursday at 6:35 p.m. at Equity Bank Park. Games can be heard on windsurge.com and viewed on MiLB.TV and Bally Sports Live. For tickets, visit windsurge.com/tickets.







Texas League Stories from April 29, 2026

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